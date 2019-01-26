The many benefits of haldi

Ayurveda deems turmeric as one of the most important medicinal spices. Modern studies have reiterated the knowledge that all body systems benefit from the use of turmeric. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Taste and effect: Pungent and bitter, it has anti-inflammatory, cleansing, detoxifying and effects.

Positive effects: It benefits circulatory system, supports digestive fire, and reduces digestive toxins. Ayurveda prescribes it for liver, blood, digestive system, joints, and immune system issues.

Bioavailability: Turmeric is poorly absorbed in the body. It has less effect when used as a cooking spice.

Various uses

For asthma: Grate two inches raw turmeric and dry in the shade. Add 10 to 12 crushed black peppercorns. Cover well with honey. Take one teaspoon twice a day with warm milk.

To increase immunity: Boil half teaspoon turmeric powder or half-inch raw turmeric and three to four crushed black peppercorns in one glass of milk. Drink one hour before bedtime.

For cold and flu: Boil one teaspoon turmeric and one-inch grated ginger in two glasses of water for five minutes. When cool, mix with a little honey.

For acne: Mix one tablespoon aloe vera gel with one teaspoon turmeric, half teaspoon lemon juice and rose water. Apply on the face and wash after it dries.

For mouth ulcers and cuts: Mix three tablespoons turmeric powder with one-fourth teaspoon alum and make a paste with coconut oil. Apply with a cotton swab over mouth sores, cuts and wounds.

For bad breath: Mix one teaspoon turmeric with one glass lukewarm water. Use as a mouthwash.

A word of caution

Avoid oral intake in large quantities if pregnant, or if your are taking platelet-inhibiting or blood-thinning medications. Also, in cases of jaundice, acute hepatitis, gallstones, ulcers, bile duct obstruction, and hyperacidity.

From HT Brunch, January 27, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:00 IST