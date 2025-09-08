Gastroenterologist warns persistent heartburn can be a symptom of esophageal cancer: Link with GERD, symptoms, more

Do you often brush off heartburn as just poor digestion? While it may seem harmless, frequent heartburn can sometimes signal more serious underlying conditions - including cancers. Dr. Joseph Salhab recommends consulting a doctor if you experience recurring acid reflux or have long-term GERD.(Pixabay)

Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab, a specialist in digestive health, liver, pancreas, and nutrition, warns that persistent heartburn may signal esophageal cancer and highlights the strong link between GERD and cancer. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the doctor outlines key symptoms of esophageal adenocarcinoma and highlights who faces higher risk. Dr. Salhab emphasizes the rising cases of esophageal cancer linked to GERD, adding that “according to the NCI, among those aged 45 to 64, the esophageal cancer rate nearly doubled from 2012 to 2019.” He stressed that early detection and regular monitoring are crucial, urging those with chronic GERD to consult a doctor and undergo screening.

GERD and esophageal cancer

According to Dr. Salhab, esophageal adenocarcinoma is strongly associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). While heartburn is not synonymous to GERD, it can be a symptom of the same. The gastroenterologist recommends seeing a doctor if you experience frequent heartburn, occurring more than twice a week, and if the symptoms persist in the long run. Dr. Salhab warns, “Long term acid exposure over time to the esophagus can cause damage to it — and lead to a precancerous condition called Barrett’s esophagus, which can progress to esophageal cancer if not monitored over time.”

Who is more at risk of developing Barrett’s esophagus?

Men are 3-4 times more vulnerable to develop the condition.

People aged over 50.

Caucasians.

Individuals with obesity, especially abnormal obesity.

People with a habit of smoking.

Ones with a family history of Barrett’s esophagus or esophageal cancer.

Symptoms of esophageal cancer

Dysphagia or difficulty swallowing.

Unintentional weight loss.

Recurring chest pain or pressure.

Recurring cough or hoarse throat.

Food getting stuck in the throat.

Indigestion or heartburn that worsens over time.

