Anesthesiologist shares 5 warning signs indicating heart disease: 'See doctor immediately if chest pain spreads to jaw'

Your heart often sends subtle warning signals when something isn’t quite right. Recognising these signs early can help detect underlying heart conditions before they become serious, making timely medical attention crucial. Watch out for these warning symptoms that could indicate heart disease.(Twitter/PsychiatristCNS)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared four symptoms that could be warning signals from your heart that indicate underlying complications.

In an Instagram video posted on August 6, the doctor stresses that while these signs - ranging from pounding heartbeats to chest pain - do not always confirm serious heart conditions, persisting or clustered symptoms are red flags that deserve to be checked out. He also adds that early detection of these symptoms can help with quick diagnosis and treatment, preventing complications related to delayed intervention which actually ends up saving lives.

Swelling in ankles or legs

That uncomfortable swelling in your ankles or legs by day’s end could be an early warning sign of heart failure. The swelling is caused by fluid build up, also known as edema, and could point towards heart failure or even kidney disease. According to Dr Sood, “In heart failure, weak pumping causes blood to back up in the legs.”

Irregular heartbeat

Fluttering, pounding or irregular heartbeat can point towards arrhythmia, a problem with your heartbeat’s rate or rhythm which can cause your heart to beat too fast or too slow. Dr Sood explains that atrial fibrillation is the most common form of arrhythmia and “raises stroke risk fivefold and can also cause heart failure or cognitive decline if untreated.”

Chest pain radiating to arm and jaw

Dr. Sood warns that if you are experiencing chest pain that radiates towards your arm and jaw, especially affecting the left side, it is a “classic sign of angina or heart attack.” He describes the pain as “heavy, crushing, or pressure-like” which has a tendency of spreading towards your neck, back or arms.

Fainting during palpitations

This condition is known as cardiac syncope - a temporary loss of consciousness caused when the heart fails to pump enough blood to the brain resulting in a lack of oxygen, according to the American Heart Association. Dr. Sood said, “This strongly suggests a rhythm problem like ventricular tachycardia or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.” He shares this accounts for approximately 15 percent of fainting cases.

Warning signs that should not be ignored

Dr Sood lists the following warning signs as top priority and recommends seeing a doctor immediately if they occur or don’t go away:

Severe crushing chest pain that spreads to the arm or jaw.

You experience palpitations that lead to dizziness, breathlessness, or fainting spells.

Worsening swelling, particularly when accompanied by shortness of breath.

You can feel your pulse getting fast or irregular for the first time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.