'My head is spinning. I can't get any…': Alexander Zverev battles dizziness, struggles in Cincinnati semis vs Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev's impressive campaign at the Cincinnati Open ended on Saturday after a defeat to world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. En route to the 4-6, 3-6 loss, Zverev took a medical timeout after bouts of dizziness and breathlessness resurfaced due to the high temperatures in Cincinnati. Alexander Zverev of Germany lost his semifinal match in the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz(Getty Images via AFP)

The German had cruised through the opening half of the tournament, beating Nishesh Basavareddy, Brandon Nakashima, and Karen Khachanov. Barring the Russian, he took down all his other opponents in just two sets, keeping his hopes alive for a maiden Cincinnati Open title.

However, during his match against Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal, as he was a set and a break up, he suddenly motioned for help and needed on-court medical attention. "My head is spinning," he was heard saying. "I can't get any air into my lungs." In fact, spectators saw him making unusual stretching motions after each point, which eventually escalated into a timeout in the second set when he was 2-1 up.

Despite the issue, Zverev wrapped up the match in just an hour and 17 minutes to beat Shelton.

Although he admitted he was unlikely to be at his best in the semifinal against Alcaraz, he looked in sublime touch at the start of Saturday's match, managing to find the perfect response to the Spaniard's cross-court game. However, following a late surge from Alcaraz that saw him grab the opening set, Zverev's condition resurfaced.

In the second set, he took a medical timeout and left the court as he was feeling unwell, possibly dizzy due to the high temperatures in the city. Upon his return, he never looked the same, lacking energy and finding it difficult in exchanges.

The anxious ordeal ended in quick time as Alcaraz reached his seventh consecutive ATP Tour final, where he will face rival Jannik Sinner for the fourth time this year.