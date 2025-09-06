Doctor reveals 6 PCOS supplements that actually work and how they benefit hormonal health: Cinnamon, omega 3 and more

PCOS has become increasingly common among women today, often fueled by modern lifestyle factors such as stress, irregular sleep, poor diet and sedentary habits. With symptoms ranging from irregular periods to weight gain and acne, many look to supplements for relief. But do they really work? According to Dr. Sood spearmint tea and cinnamon work as natural supplements that improve hormonal balance and also help regulate blood sugar.(Pexel)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, has revealed six supplements that can support hormonal health for women suffering from PCOS. In an Instagram video from September 5, the doctor emphasised that supplementation is not a miracle cure, but can be used to support hormones, blood sugar, and cycle regularity. He also highlights that these supplements will only deliver desired results when combined with healthy lifestyle changes and advises consulting a doctor before beginning them. Since most people may not need every supplement discussed, he recommends introducing them one at a time.

Inositol

According to Dr Sood, inositol (especially a blend of Myo and D-Chiro in a 40:1 ratio) enhances the body’s ability to use insulin effectively and supports healthy ovulation. He explains that research shows inositol can aid in regularising periods, lowering androgen levels like testosterone and improve fertility. The doctor also adds that the supplement “works as well as metformin for many women, but usually with fewer side effects.”

Spearmint tea

According to Dr Sood, research suggests that drinking spearmint tea regularly not only lowers testosterone levels in women with PCOS but also helps with blood sugar balance, as per the doctor. It is also beneficial in improving acne and facial hair, which are common symptoms of PCOS. Dr Sood recommends drinking 2 cups of spearmint tea a day.

Omega-3 fatty acids

The doctor highlights that omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil “improves cholesterol, lowers triglycerides, and helps reduce testosterone.” He also notes that research indicates women who take omega-3 supplements may experience more regular menstrual cycles along with reduced inflammation.

Cinnamon

Dr Sood explains, “1–2 grams a day has been shown to make periods more regular and improve how the body handles insulin.” It may also help regulate blood sugar levels and lower LDL or 'bad' cholesterol, supporting better heart and metabolic health.

Vitamin D

Low levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced fertility and impaired metabolic health. Dr Sood explains, “Many women with PCOS are low in vitamin D, especially if they also have insulin resistance or are overweight,” highlighting the connection between metabolic health and hormonal issues. Vitamin D supplementation can improve overall hormonal balance.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is a supplement that optimises insulin function, helping it work effectively and thereby, lowering blood sugar and cholesterol. However, Dr Sood also clarifies that evidence supporting this is limited, but it can work as “extra support.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.