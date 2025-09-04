British Heart Foundation says eating this heart-healthy fruit at 11 am will ‘keep your cholesterol, blood pressure down’

A healthy diet is often the key to managing your weight and blood pressure, and keeping your cholesterol down. In a 2014 report shared by the British Heart Foundation, experts shared how a heart-healthy diet can help to keep your weight down and your cholesterol and blood pressure healthy. It also highlighted a fruit, which, if taken at 11 am, can be beneficial. Swap your 11 AM biscuit for a piece of banana, which will help you become heart-healthy! (Freepik)

Take this fruit at 11 am

According to the British Heart Foundation, the fruit is banana. The report says, “Swap your 11 am biscuit for a piece of fruit, which will help you towards your 5-a-day. It’s also low in fat and is a great source of fibre.” What does 5-a-day mean? Per the World Cancer Research Fund, this means having at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day.

Bananas are low in fat and a great source of fibre. (Adobe Stock)

The foundation also pointed out that regularly including the fruit in your diet can help to ‘keep your weight down and your cholesterol and blood pressure healthy.’ They also suggested other foods and dietary habits to become heart-healthy. Here's what they suggested:

A heart-healthy diet

Apart from eating bananas, here are the other tips suggested in the British Heart Foundation report:

1. Eat breakfast: The report stressed that those who eat breakfast tend to be slimmer than those who skip it. “An oat-based choice like porridge contains soluble fibre, which can help to lower cholesterol, too,” they said.

2. Including fish in your diet: Per the British Heart Foundation, “Fish is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and protein. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, anchovies, and sardines contain omega-3 fats, which may help to protect your heart.”

“Eat two portions of fish each week, one of which should be oily. Try baked fishcakes or fish pie if you’re not used to the taste,” the post added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.