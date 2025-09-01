Nutritionist reveals 6 daily habits that impact your hormonal health, affect PCOD symptoms

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is one of the most widespread hormonal disorders today, impacting an estimated 6-13% of women of reproductive age, according to the World Health Organisation. It causes hormonal imbalances that disrupt ovulation and the menstrual cycle, leading to the formation of multiple cysts in the ovaries, causing irregular periods and often infertility. Several factors can trigger PCOD-related hormonal imbalance, including insulin resistance due to poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, stress, as well as genetic influences. Daily habits like diet, stress, and physical activity can affect your hormones and PCOD symptoms.(Pexel)

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, posted a video on Instagram on August 30, evaluating everyday habits, detailing which are helpful and which are harmful for those with PCOD. She explains, “It’s so necessary to have healthy habits that can balance your hormones with regulating your period cycle better.” She lists 3 healthy habits and 3 detrimental ones that influence your insulin and cortisol levels affecting your hormonal balance.

Healthy routines

Spearmint tea

PCOS is caused by an excess of androgen levels in the female body, especially testosterone. Deepshikha gives a perfect 10/10 rating and states that spearmint tea reduces testosterone levels in the body which helps balance out your hormones.

Eating light and early dinners

A major contributor to PCOD is insulin resistance, which disrupts hormonal balance. Eating a light and early dinner helps prevent insulin resistance, which improves hormonal balance. According to the nutritionist, “It’s a great habit to balance your hormones. It will not create an insulin resistance as well,” - she gives an 8/10 rating to this habit.

Physical activity and exercise

Deepshikha rates regular exercise and physical activity a solid 9/10 when it comes to managing PCOD. Any form of physical exercise is great for improving insulin sensitivity and balancing hormones.

Things to avoid

Stress

Stress gets a 0/10 rating from Deepshikha, since it can spike your cortisol levels, worsening your hormonal imbalance. Increased cortisol levels can actually lead to delayed periods.

Processed and fried foods

Eating fried and processed foods can ramp up your overall inflammation. According to Deepshikha, this can not only disrupt hormonal balance but also trigger cystic acne. The nutritionist rates eating processed and fried foods with a measly 2/10.

High carb diet

As per the nutritionist, “It can cause insulin spike, worsen your inflammation and create more hormonal imbalance.” Increased insulin and blood sugar levels caused by high carbohydrate intake can lead to worse symptoms. It gets a 3/10 rating from Jain. However, according to a study on Johns Hopkins Medicine, it is not advisable to completely eliminate all carbohydrate intake - you should opt for low-glycemic carbohydrates that do not spike blood sugar.

