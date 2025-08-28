Struggling to conceive? Hormone expert details glucose mistakes that might be affecting fertility, suggests changes

Fertility issues are very common in today’s world, where lifestyle choices, stress and dietary habits play a huge role in reproductive health. Many women struggling to conceive often think that they are doing everything right, including extra care with tracking ovulation, eating healthy, and taking supplements. However, what often goes unnoticed is the silent role of blood sugar balance in reproductive health. Do you find yourself racking your brains about why you cannot conceive despite doing everything right? Hormone expert Tanisha Bawa explains where you might be going wrong.(Unsplash)

Hormone health expert and Institute of Integrative Nutrition-trained nutrition coach, Tanisha Bawa explains that rapid glucose spikes and crashes don’t just affect energy levels; they can quietly damage egg quality, disrupt hormone balance and increase the risk of miscarriage or failed implantation. Even when ovulation occurs regularly, poor glucose control may damage follicles and mess with estrogen and progesterone balance. The good news is, stabilizing blood sugar doesn’t require drastic changes, but simple, consistent habits that support healthy eggs and a body ready for conception. She details the relationship between glucose stability and reproductive health, and also recommends lifestyle and diet changes that can boost your fertility.

Rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes

According to Bawa, when your blood experiences rapid glucose spikes and crashes, it contributes to creating a hostile internal environment that is detrimental to healthy egg development. “Elevated glucose levels trigger inflammation and oxidative stress in the body,” said the hormone expert. “These factors damage the follicles where eggs mature, interfere with hormone communication, and deplete nutrients essential for reproductive health.” Sugar spikes can also trigger high insulin levels, which interferes with reproductive hormones, affecting egg maturation and ovulation, according to Thais Alibadi MD.

Glucose imbalance can sabotage egg quality

Tanisha explains, “Even if you’re ovulating regularly, imbalanced glucose can silently sabotage egg quality.” Poor glucose control can lead to a host of reproductive complications including, weakened follicle development where your eggs don’t mature properly, irregular or delayed ovulation, and chromosomal abnormalities which increase the risk of miscarriage and failed implantation.

Insulin issues impact fertility

As per the nutrition coach, “Many women have subclinical insulin resistance - meaning your cells are becoming less responsive to insulin.” This can happen for several reasons, including excess body fat (especially visceral fat), physical inactivity, a diet high in processed foods and saturated fats, and specific health conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or sleep apnea, according to Cleveland Clinic. Bawa further explains that insulin resistance leads to hormonal imbalances that can impair estrogen and progesterone levels, androgen levels like testosterone, while also impacting the timing and success of ovulation and implantation.

What happens when your glucose is stable?

Bawa explains that when your glucose is stable, “your body can actually prioritize reproduction instead of constantly fighting inflammation.” Balanced blood sugar promotes a calm, low-inflammation environment in the ovaries and uterus that not only entails healthy hormone signalling of FSH, LH, estrogen and progesterone but also builds strong egg mitochondria that is a key factor for embryo development.

Diet recommendations

The hormone health coach recommends pairing proteins with healthy fats in every meal, in order to prevent glucose spikes. Cutting back on added sugars and refined carbs such as pastries, soda, and processed snacks also helps with glucose balance. Bawa also advises to opt for low-glycemic carbs such as veggies, berries, quinoa, legumes in order to maintain steady energy flow and suggests taking a 10-15 minute walk after meals - it is a natural way to lower blood sugar levels.

Tanisha explains the connection between fertility and the body’s response to blood sugar levels - “your fertility isn’t just about ovulation - it’s about the quality of your eggs and the environment your body creates for conception.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.