Pregnant or trying to conceive? Gynaecologist shares 5 tests every woman should be aware of
From preconception to pregnancy, here is a list of health tests that every woman should adhere to.
Preventive medical tests have become essential in today’s times. Whether it’s monitoring blood sugar levels or assessing liver function, annual health checkups play a crucial role in detecting and addressing potential complications early on. For women who are trying to conceive or are already pregnant, specific medical tests are particularly important as they help identify underlying health issues and manage any complications that may arise during the journey. Also read | Prenatal tests are important before the birth of the baby. Here's what couples should know
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet Rana Arora, gynaecologist and IVF expert, CIFAR, Gurugram said, “The medical needs of women are quite different when she is considering conception to postpartum recovery.” The doctor further suggested a few tests that are essential for women, from preconception to pregnancy.
1. Preconception health tests
Prior to attempting conception, some tests identify risks on fertility or pregnancy:
- Blood pressure and blood sugar test: Identifies hypertension and diabetes, which can be harmful to fertility and pregnancy.
- Thyroid function test (TFT): Identifies thyroid imbalance which can interfere with ovulation.
- Baseline liver and kidney function tests, tests for ovarian health and tests for sperm health are essential.
- Infection screening: Identifies Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea for prevention of complications or transmission.
- Rubella and varicella immunity test: Identifies immunity to infections which if non-immune can harm the fetus.
2. Tests in the first trimester
Early tests are for fetal viability and mother's general well-being:
- Ultrasound (dating scan): Ensures gestational age and viability.
- Complete blood count (CBC): Tests for anemia or infection.
- Blood type and Rh factor: Avoids Rh incompatibility problems.
- Urine test: Tests for protein, sugar, and infection.
- Genetic screening: Tested for chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome.
3. Second trimester tests
These tests track baby growth and identify birth defects:
- Anatomy ultrasound (18–22 weeks): Examines fetal development and identifies structural defects. Also read | Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer
- Glucose tolerance test (24–28 weeks): Screens for gestational diabetes.
- Quad screen: Screens for protein and hormone levels to evaluate the risk of birth defects.
4. Third trimester tests
Tests are intended for foetal growth, labor preparation and maintenance of maternal health:
- Group B streptococcus test( individualised): Screens for bacteria that may cause potential harm to the newborn during delivery.
- Non-stress test (NST): Checks fetal movement and heart rate, particularly for pregnancy at risk.
- Cervical exams: Checks for labor readiness.
5. Postpartum health exams
A woman's wellbeing is always the first priority after childbirth:
- Postnatal check-up (6 weeks): Verifies physical recovery, mental health, and need for contraception.
- Thyroid test (if the symptoms continue): Postpartum thyroid diseases are common and are most often neglected. Also read | Home testing ovulation and fertility? Are they accurate? Experts answer
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
