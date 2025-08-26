Do irregular periods always signal PCOS? Expert busts this and 4 other common menstruation myths

Whenever periods are delayed or arrive early, many assume it’s PCOS, often leading to worries about fertility. But is irregular menstruation always linked to PCOS? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pallavi Prasad, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Basveshawaranagar shared that menstrual patterns can reveal a lot about reproductive health. The problem is that myths often cause some women to panic too soon, while others wait too long to seek help. Also read | Menstrual hygiene challenges: Doctor shares tips to manage them Irregular periods do not always signal PCOS.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: Irregular periods always mean PCOS

Fact: There are several reasons your cycle might be off. PCOS is one, sure. But thyroid issues are another. So is stress or suddenly gaining or losing weight. Even vitamin deficiencies can affect your hormones. All of that can make your period show up late, early, or not at all. It’s also really easy to assume one irregular month means something’s seriously wrong. But that’s not how the body works. Hormones don’t reset like a timer every 30 days; they respond to your environment, your lifestyle, even your sleep. If something’s off, your cycle reacts.

Myth 2: A 28-day cycle is the only normal

Fact: Cycles don’t have to be 28 days to be normal. The range is broad—21 to 35 days is still considered healthy. It’s the consistency that matters. If your cycle is 26 days one month, 33 the next, and then drops to 19, that kind of unpredictability might point to something off with ovulation or hormones. Also read | Tampon guide 101: Experts bust the 6 biggest myths, how to prevent Toxic Shock Syndrome

Myth 3: Pain is just part of womanhood

Fact: We’re so used to hearing that pain is just part of having a uterus. Like cramps are supposed to knock you flat for two days every month and you’re just meant to push through. But if it’s stopping you from going to work or sleeping or even thinking straight, that’s something to worry about and should be addressed. Conditions like endometriosis or fibroids or adenomyosis don’t always show up in obvious ways, they creep in and are often dismissed.

Myth 4: Irregular cycles mean you can’t get pregnant

Fact: People hear irregular cycles and assume pregnancy is off the table. That’s not how it works. What matters more is whether you’re ovulating, not whether your cycle fits into a perfect calendar grid. You can still ovulate with irregular periods, it just makes timing harder to figure out. Some months you might ovulate on day 14, others it might be day 22. It’s less predictable, but not impossible.

Myth 5: Birth control pills fix cycles for good

Fact: A lot of people think birth control pills somehow fix irregular cycles. What they actually do is make your cycle appear regular while you’re taking them. It’s controlled bleeding, scheduled by synthetic hormones. It’s not your natural cycle doing its thing. Also read | Myths related to sexual and reproductive health of women

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.