What to eat for better fertility outcomes: Doctor shares top nutrients that help improve egg health and sperm quality

Nutrition is the bedrock of the body’s fundamental functions, whether it’s keeping your energy up for daily activities or supporting fertility. For couples undergoing IVF, a balanced diet can significantly improve the chances of success. Fertility chances can be improved with better nutrition.(Shutterstock)

Dr Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at Prime IVF, told HT Lifestyle that nutrition plays a crucial role in improving IVF outcomes. Explaining more about the influence of diet, she said, "Nutrition can regulate hormones, oxidative stress, blood sugar, and inflammation. Adequate, balanced nutrition supplies these processes with the fuel they need to operate and has a direct impact on reproductive health. IVF is dependent on the health of the sperm and egg to yield healthy embryos. Diet can be an extremely deciding factor that may go together with clinical treatment and increase its success rate.”

What to eat for better egg quality in women?

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids.(Shutterstock)

While egg health is often associated with age, what you eat also matters. Certain nutrients can help support better egg development. Dr Nishi Singh addressed this point and said, "In women, the quality of the eggs is determined by various dietary factors. Although the main criterion is age, diet plays a larger part in egg formation and its vulnerability to cellular stress.”

Dr Singh listed out 5 nutrients and how they help with the egg's health in women:

Folic acid: Folic acid is needed for DNA synthesis, which fixes and prevents abnormalities of chromosomes. Antioxidants: Antioxidants like vitamins C and E, selenium, and zinc shield the egg from oxidative stress that damages the structure as well as the function of the egg. 3.Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish provide hormonal equilibrium along with a reduction of inflammation, both of which are needed for ovulation and implantation. CoQ10, an antioxidant produced by the human body, has also found acceptance in the form of a fertility agent, especially in women over 35 years, as it enhances energy production, which is vital for the quality of the egg. Vitamin D and iron are also important. Vitamin D: Vitamin D regulates Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, a marker of ovarian reserve. Iron: Iron maintains ovulatory function and general reproductive hormone secretion.

What to eat for better sperm health in men?

Oranges contain antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

Fertility outcomes depend not just on egg health but also on sperm quality. When it comes to sperm, count and motility are essential in successful conception. This is where nutrition comes in to support sperm production and improve quality.

Dr Singh added, “Male contribution holds almost 40–50% of the causes of infertility, and therefore, diet cannot be overlooked here as well. High intake of trans fats, alcohol, and processed foods is correlated with poorer semen parameters.”

Here are some of the nutrients that help men with sperm quality, as per Dr Nishi Singh:

Zinc and selenium: Zinc and selenium are two minerals whose effects are quite important on testosterone secretion and sperm growth. The deficiency of these minerals goes hand in hand with diminished motility and abnormal morphology. Antioxidants: Antioxidants such as vitamins C and E guard sperm DNA against oxidative stress and improve the quality of sperm. Folate: Folate is a B vitamin which also plays a role in DNA synthesis and normal sperm development, since deficiency is observed with reduced sperm count and increased abnormalities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.