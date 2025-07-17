Doctor shares diet tips for women with PCOS to better manage symptoms and fertility issues

PCOS is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women. As per WHO, 6 to 13 per cent of reproductive-aged women are affected, along with a concerning number of over 70 per cent of affected women being undiagnosed. PCOS' symptoms are better managed with the help of diet.(Shutterstock)

Polycystic ovary syndrome impacts reproductive health deeply, often leading to missed periods and fertility challenges. While medical treatment is important, diet is one of the ways that helps in managing symptoms and supporting overall reproductive health for those affected by PCOS.

Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility & IVF Expert, Founder & Medical Director at Advance Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle some key dietary changes along with crucial lifestyle habits that can help manage PCOS symptoms and improve fertility outcomes. Here’s what she recommended:

1. Select whole low-GI foods

Brown rice is one of the low-GI foods.(Freepik)

Low-GI foods can keep blood glucose levels steady and reduce insulin resistance.

Incorporate whole grains like brown rice, oats, millets, and whole wheat. Incorporate legumes like moong, rajma, and chana, and low-starch vegetables.

2. Add healthy fats

Walnuts have healthy fats. They are also good for brain. (Shutterstock)

Healthy fats like nuts and seeds, homemade ghee in moderation, and cold-pressed oils like mustard oil or coconut oil that are widely used for Indian cooking are fine.

Fatty fish can be used, but vegetarian individuals can use walnuts and flaxseeds as an alternative.

3. Add lean proteins

Eggs are one of the good sources of protein. (Shutterstock)

Proteins control blood sugar and take charge of hormone & muscle maintenance.

Include staples like dals, paneer, eggs, and skimmed & lean proteins in chicken or fish.

Having protein-rich foods in every meal in equal amounts to reap maximum energy and macronutrient balance.

4. Boost your fibre

Chickpeas contain fibre. (Unsplash)

Fibre maintains digestion, weight management, and balanced hormonal status.

Load vegetables, fruits, whole dals, sprouts, and whole-wheat chapatis onto their high fibre milk.

5. Refrain from refined carbohydrates and sugar

Say no to sugary treats. (Shutterstock)

Refrain from white bread, sweets, sugary beverages, and junk foods.

They produce blood sugar spikes and inflammation and aggravate PCOS symptoms. Replace them with home food made from whole foods.

6. Reach a healthy weight

Reach a healthy weight to maintain pcos.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Science has validated that slow weight loss will normalise and lead to ovulation in women with PCOS.

This can be done through dietary and exercise changes.

7. Drink plenty of water

Water is at the centre of our reproductive and metabolic well-being.

Proper hydration maintains digestion, maintains kidneys, and avoids bloating, the most frequent sign of PCOS.

8. Take some special supplements

The initial option and suggestion of all the physicians is vitamin supplements because they can make a woman insulin sensitive, in addition to balancing it to a normal level.

Always consult a gynaecologist prior to taking any regimen of supplements.

9. Practice effective stress management

It is also possible that stress can drain endocrine health and therefore result in ovulation issues.

Take a walk, do some yoga, meditate, or take a park stroll, and relax the body, and overall health will be increased.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.