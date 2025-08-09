Are you a frequent matcha drinker? Know how it affects gut, heart and fertility

Matcha has become a darling in wellness circles, seamlessly going hand in hand with the clean girl aesthetic, Pilates, and mindful morning routines. The influence of aesthetic Instagram grids and feeds is subconsciously making people gravitate toward swapping their regular tea and coffee for matcha. But before you jump on the trend train, let's take a closer look at the health benefits across major functions, from gut and heart to fertility. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to decode whether it's really worth the hype or offers real-world benefits. Drink matcha in moderation.(Shutterstock)

1. Is matcha good for your gut?

Matcha is prepared by whisking powdered matcha with hot water.(Shutterstock)

Dr Purushottam Vashistha, Sr Consultant of Gastroenterology at Apollo, explained that matcha, being a concentrated form of green tea, can influence gut health in multiple ways. It helps improve the gut barrier, bacteria and lower inflammation.

“Matcha tea, a concentrated form of green tea, contains high levels of catechins—particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)—which have been shown to exert anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidative effects within the gastrointestinal tract. These bioactive compounds may contribute to improved gut barrier integrity, modulation of gut-associated immune responses, and favourable shifts in the composition of the gut microbiota, promoting the growth of commensal species such as Bifidobacteria and Akkermansia muciniphila,” Dr Vashistha explained, highlighting the value of matcha in lowering risks of gut inflammation.

Further, matcha is also rich in polyphenols, which, Dr Vashistha noted, “may aid in mitigating dysbiosis and systemic endotoxemia, both of which are linked to inflammatory gut disorders." These are the two key factors connected to inflammatory gut disorders.

But these benefits don’t grant an all-access ticket to unlimited matcha consumption as Dr Vashistha cautioned, “Due to its caffeine and tannin content, excessive or improperly timed consumption, such as on an empty stomach — can lead to increased gastric acid secretion, mucosal irritation, or exacerbation of symptoms in patients with underlying acid-peptic conditions.” Drinking matcha on an empty stomach is not advisable. He recommended consuming it in moderation.

2. Is matcha good for your heart?

Matcha has anti-inflammatory proprties which reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases. (Shutterstock)

Now, let’s turn to one of the body’s most vital organs, the heart, and how matcha can impact it. Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist,chairman and managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, revealed matcha’s potential benefits, including its ability to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol. He confirmed with a caveat, “Yes, matcha can support heart health, particularly due to its high antioxidant content. However, moderation is key, and those with underlying conditions should consult a healthcare provider before making it a daily habit.” He further highlighted that matcha is loaded with epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a potent antioxidant which is behind many of the benefits.

Dr Purvez Grant shared the many benefits of matcha:

Helps reduce LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ cholesterol).

May prevent oxidative damage to blood vessels.

Has anti-inflammatory effects that support vascular health.

Improve endothelial function (which affects how well your blood vessels dilate.)

Matcha has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are risk factors for heart disease, matcha’s antioxidants combat both.

Potential blood sugar regulation. Stable blood sugar helps reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, a key contributor to cardiovascular disease.

Dr Purvez also urged to exercise caution if:

You have sensitivity to caffeine (matcha has more caffeine than regular green tea.)

If you’re on blood pressure or blood thinner medications, consult your doctor before increasing matcha intake.

You drink excessive amounts, which can lead to caffeine-related side effects like palpitations or anxiety.

So, what is the safe limit of matcha? He recommended, “1–2 servings (1/2 to 1 tsp per serving) per day is generally considered safe and beneficial for most healthy adults.”

3. Is matcha good for fertility?

Many pregnant women choose to drink matcha. (Shutterstock)

With so many benefits, it’s no surprise that many lean towards matcha. But before going all in, vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women or those trying to conceive, need to be more mindful because matcha is not entirely caffeine-free.

Dr Firuza Parikh, Director of Well Women Center at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, emphasised, “I want to clarify the growing curiosity surrounding the effect of matcha on fertility in today’s society. Green tea matcha has some health benefits because of its rich antioxidant and caffeine content.”

Dr Parikh detailed the essentials of matcha intake for pregnant women, from the daily limit to the impact on fertility:

Safety during conception: While attempting to conceive, consuming matcha within limits of 200-400mg (1-2 cups of green tea) is relatively safe. However, consuming matcha in this high amount has its downsides too because of the high caffeine.

While attempting to conceive, consuming matcha within limits of 200-400mg (1-2 cups of green tea) is relatively safe. However, consuming matcha in this high amount has its downsides too because of the high caffeine. Safe daily limit: Expecting women should note not to exceed 200-400mg of matcha a day in turn helps avoid caffeine’s side effects

Expecting women should note not to exceed 200-400mg of matcha a day in turn helps avoid caffeine’s side effects Impact on fertility: The health benefits of matcha’s antioxidants, while sipping the matcha, do not achieve much. This is because its excess caffeine harms hormonal balance and disrupts ovulation for women. Moreover, in men, higher caffeine intake is likely to disrupt sperm quality.

Matcha is not just a wellness fad; based on experts’ insights, it aims to offer holistic benefits, going beyond just a trendy drink. But just like everything needs to be consumed in moderation, this drink too follows the same rule. Overconsumption, particularly for vulnerable groups like pregnant women or those trying to conceive, may lead to unwanted side effects. All in all, while it has some good benefits, moderation and awareness are key priorities for a reality check to keep it from being the ‘magic drink’ it may seem to be on social media.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.