Gastroenterologist shares which foods to eat and avoid for good liver health: 'Coffee but limited dose'

Liver health is crucial for your overall functioning. It is responsible for major functions like detoxification, flushing out toxins, bile production, metabolism of nutrients and so on. This makes liver an absolute powerhouse. But a sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary choices can worsen liver health, leading to liver damage from major complications if proper care is not taken. Know how to support your liver to the fullest by adopting the right foods into your diet.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Liver health starts by fine-tuning your diet, making mindful lifestyle choices, being aware of crucial symptoms of liver health and staying proactive about routine screenings.

Dr Pawan Dhoble, consultant, gastroenterology, PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, shared with HT Lifestyle how important lifestyle changes are, as simple as including more liver-friendly foods, limiting processed junk, can go a long way in protecting the liver.

Dr Dhoble shared a detailed guide, covering all the essentials of liver health, including foods to eat/avoid based on their nutritional profile, lifestyle changes and diagnosis:

Foods to eat and avoid for better liver health

1. Foods to eat

Green leafy vegetables: Spinach and broccoli are examples of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, which help detoxification and mitigate liver fat.

Spinach and broccoli are examples of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, which help detoxification and mitigate liver fat. Berries: Polyphenols, found in berries and citrus fruits, are strong antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support liver health.

Polyphenols, found in berries and citrus fruits, are strong antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support liver health. Fish: Salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids that mitigate inflammation and liver fat; hence, they are examples of fatty fish.

Salmon and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids that mitigate inflammation and liver fat; hence, they are examples of fatty fish. Grains: Oats and lentils are examples of high fibre whole grains, which boost fat metabolism in the body and insulin sensitivity.

Oats and lentils are examples of high fibre whole grains, which boost fat metabolism in the body and insulin sensitivity. Allium: Garlic and onions are known for activating detoxification liver-supporting enzymes.

Garlic and onions are known for activating detoxification liver-supporting enzymes. Nuts and seeds: Walnuts and flaxseeds are examples of nuts and seeds that contain Vitamin E and omega-3 fats, which reduce liver enzymes.

Walnuts and flaxseeds are examples of nuts and seeds that contain Vitamin E and omega-3 fats, which reduce liver enzymes. Coffee but limited dose: Coffee, especially when taken in 2–3 cup doses a day, has been associated with lowered liver cancer and cirrhosis risks.

Coffee, especially when taken in 2–3 cup doses a day, has been associated with lowered liver cancer and cirrhosis risks. Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known for its protective and anti-inflammatory benefits.

2. Foods to avoid

Fried food and saturated fats (red meats): Bring about fat accumulation in the liver.

Bring about fat accumulation in the liver. Refined carbs and sugary foods (pastries and soda): Sugary foods are high in fructose, which is one of the most critical factors in increasing liver fat.

Sugary foods are high in fructose, which is one of the most critical factors in increasing liver fat. Alcohol: Even moderate use can worsen liver injury; zero is ideal if liver disease is present.

Even moderate use can worsen liver injury; zero is ideal if liver disease is present. Sugary beverages: Increase the risk of NAFLD.

Increase the risk of NAFLD. Processed meats (bacon and sausages): Rich in hepatotoxic nutrients, high in nitrates, fats, and sodium.

Rich in hepatotoxic nutrients, high in nitrates, fats, and sodium. Excessive supplements and herbal remedies: Avoid unregulated products and high doses of these supplements, as they can strain the liver.

Lifestyle changes that improve liver health

Achieve a healthy weight: Weight loss of 5-10% is able to reduce liver fat and reverse mild liver fibrosis.

Weight loss of 5-10% is able to reduce liver fat and reverse mild liver fibrosis. Exercise: 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise supports liver fat and metabolism.

150 minutes a week of moderate exercise supports liver fat and metabolism. Hepatitis B and C Screening: Particularly for high-risk patients, early diagnosis can prevent severe liver damage

Particularly for high-risk patients, early diagnosis can prevent severe liver damage Take in a lot of water: It supports detox and metabolism, and water intake is beneficial. Sugary drinks and caffeine should be limited.

It supports detox and metabolism, and water intake is beneficial. Sugary drinks and caffeine should be limited. Prioritise sleep and manage stress: Poor sleeping patterns and chronic stress can negatively impact liver metabolism.

Diagnosis: Risk factors, symptoms, tests and more

1. Medical conditions that increase the risk of liver diseases

• Diabetes

• Obesity and metabolic syndrome

• Increased levels of cholesterol or triglycerides

• Autoimmune or Thyroid disease

2. Symptoms

Fatigue coupled with nausea and appetite, or weight loss

Pain in the right upper abdomen

Jaundice – yellowing of skin and eyes, dark urine, and pale stool

Body and skin itching, fluid swelling in limbs or abdomen (ascites), and easily breaking blood vessels

Change in mental function, like confusion, or increased lethargy (hepatic encephalopathy)

3. Tests

Testing: Testing of LFTs, Hepatitis B or C, and other autoimmune, genetic or metabolic disorders

Testing of LFTs, Hepatitis B or C, and other autoimmune, genetic or metabolic disorders Truenat Test: A portable diagnostic test that provides results within 60 minutes. Early diagnosis can lead to better health outcomes and can facilitate prompt decisions, especially in remote places with few resources.

A portable diagnostic test that provides results within 60 minutes. Early diagnosis can lead to better health outcomes and can facilitate prompt decisions, especially in remote places with few resources. Imaging: Routine procedures of ultrasound, FibroScan for fibrosis, MRI or CT for diagnosing masses.

Routine procedures of ultrasound, FibroScan for fibrosis, MRI or CT for diagnosing masses. Liver Biopsy: Used to confirm ambiguous diagnoses and to evaluate disease severity.

Testing ideally should be done when mild symptoms emerge as well, as Dr Dhoble cautioned, “Mild symptoms, or even single symptoms, require evaluation from a clinician."

Dr Pawan Dhoble also recommended routine screening for liver conditions, especially Hepatitis B and C, as a key step in early detection and prevention. “Hepatitis B testing should be done for all pregnant women and at least once for all adults, with repeat testing for individuals at high risk. For Hepatitis C, a one-time test is advised for adults aged 18 to 79, with more frequent testing for those with ongoing risk factors,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.