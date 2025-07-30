Liver specialist calls out 'detox industry for lying to you', explains liver detoxes 24/7: ‘Just expensive distractions’

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH – a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS in India, and Harvard and Stanford universities in the US – shared an Instagram post on July 30 titled 'The detox industry is lying to you'. The doctor emphasised the importance of understanding how our bodies work and not falling for unnecessary 'detox' trends. Also read | Gastroenterlogist shares ‘3 worst foods he avoids as a liver specialist to protect the liver’ Some liver detox products or routines can do more harm than good, potentially causing adverse effects or interactions.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Do you actually need to detox your liver?

In his post, Dr Sethi explained how 'the detox industry preys on fear' as he went on to reveal 'the truth from a hepatologist who has seen 1000s of liver patients'. He shared that the liver is a remarkable organ that continuously detoxifies our body 24/7, filtering out toxins and waste products.

Given the liver's natural detoxification process, there's no need for powders, potions, or trendy routines that claim to 'detox' the body, Dr Sethi said. In fact, some detox products or routines can do more harm than good, potentially causing adverse effects or interactions, he warned.

‘Most detox fads are just expensive distractions'

Dr Sethi reacted to the growing popularity of ‘juice cleanses, detox teas, $200 flush kits,’ and said, “As a liver specialist, let me set the record straight: your body isn’t broken. It doesn’t need a detox. It needs fewer gimmicks.”

The doctor added, “Your liver already detoxes 24/7 — no powders, potions, or trendy routines required. Most 'detox' fads? Just expensive distractions. Some can even do more harm than good.” He concluded, “Bottom line: your liver doesn’t need a detox. It needs support — not gimmicks.”

So what should you actually do?

According to Dr Sethi, here’s what actually supports your body’s natural detox system:

1. Hydration

Pale yellow urine = your kidneys and liver are doing their job. Save your money — water works just fine.

2. Black coffee

Multiple studies show it protects your liver and lowers risk of liver disease. Just skip the sugar-laden versions.

3. Cruciferous veggies (like broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts)

They activate liver enzymes that help break down real toxins

4. Reduce the overload

Ultra-processed foods and alcohol stress your liver. Whole foods lighten the load.

Dr Sethi's message is straightforward: the liver doesn't need a detox but rather support through healthy habits. By focusing on nourishing our bodies and avoiding unnecessary gimmicks, we can promote overall well-being and optimal liver function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.