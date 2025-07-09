How to improve liver health? Gastroenterologist recommends 12 juices and foods to fight inflammation

Liver is one of the most important organs in the body. It plays a major role in digestion, metabolism, detoxification, and storing essential nutrients. It also helps make cholesterol and special proteins that carry fats through the blood. Even though the liver does so much, we often ignore liver health because it usually does not show warning signs until there is already some damage. However, you don’t need to do anything extreme to keep your liver healthy. With a few simple dietary changes, you can support its daily function. A gastroenterologist shares some top foods and juices that may help reduce inflammation and improve liver health naturally. These foods and juices can keep the liver healthy.(Adobe Stock)

Foods and juices for liver health

Here are 12 foods and juices that a liver specialist suggests to support your liver health:

1. Beetroot juice

"Beetroot juice is rich in betalains, powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation. These compounds also support the liver’s natural detox process by promoting the elimination of toxins," explains Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Wockhardt Hospitals. You can have a glass of beetroot juice to kickstart your liver health.

2. Carrot juice

Carrot juice is full of beta-carotene and antioxidants, which help protect liver cells from damage. "These nutrients may also enhance bile secretion and support better digestion," says Dr Girish. It can also help reduce the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

3. Lemon juice

A small amount of lemon water, especially when consumed in the morning, can stimulate bile production. Bile helps the liver break down fats more easily and aids digestion. Lemon also contains vitamin C, which further helps cleanse the liver.

4. Amla juice

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. Amla juice may help protect the liver from oxidative stress and support its overall health. Its anti-inflammatory properties also make it a good addition to a liver-friendly diet.

5. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate is known for its high antioxidant content, especially polyphenols. According to research published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine, regular intake of pomegranate juice can improve liver enzyme levels, particularly in people with obesity or metabolic disorders. These individuals are more prone to liver issues, so including pomegranate juice in their diet may offer long-term benefits.

6. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves are loaded with chlorophyll. “This green pigment acts as a natural detoxifier by binding to toxins and flushing them out of the body,” shares Dr Girish. These greens are easy to add to soups, smoothies, or stir-fries.

7. Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables that are packed with compounds that activate liver enzymes. These enzymes help the body process and remove toxins more efficiently. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition even suggests that broccoli can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

8. Walnuts

“Walnuts are rich in healthy fats and amino acids like arginine, which help the liver get rid of waste and toxins,” according to Dr Girish. Their omega-3 content also has anti-inflammatory benefits. You can enjoy a small handful of walnuts as a snack to support both brain and liver health.

9. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help reduce liver inflammation and prevent fat buildup. A 2016 review in Gastroenterology Research and Practice found that omega-3s significantly reduced liver fat and triglyceride levels in people with liver conditions.

10. Berries

Blueberries and cranberries are full of antioxidants called anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant colour. A 2021 study in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies showed that cranberry extract improved fatty liver conditions in individuals with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

11. Chia and basil seeds

These tiny seeds swell up in water and are loaded with fibre and omega-3s. They support digestion and reduce inflammation, making them great for overall liver function.

12. Bananas

Bananas are easy on the stomach and a good source of potassium, which helps regulate fluid balance and may aid in flushing out toxins from the body. They are also a gentle option for those with sensitive digestion.