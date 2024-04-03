Best beetroot juicer for nutrient-rich and delicious juices: Top 10 high performing and versatile picks

The best juicer machine has become paramount these days. A quintessential appliance in modern kitchens, a juicer serves as a gateway to vibrant health and culinary creativity. As consumers seek optimal solutions for extracting juices from various fruits and vegetables, they navigate through a plethora of options, each boasting unique features and promises. The best beetroot juicer has wide feed chute to accommodate whole or large pieces of beetroot.

Not a fan of Beetroot? Well, beetroot juice provides one with many benefits. So, you should have the best beetroot juicer in your home. Beyond mere functionality, the best juicer machine embodies a commitment to wellness, empowering individuals to effortlessly incorporate nutrient-rich beverages into their daily routines.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

B07DLCZT11

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer stands out as thebest juicer for home, delivering exceptional performance and reliability. Its patented JMCS technology ensures 10% more juice extraction, making it thebest beetroot juicer. With its all-in-one functionality for fruits and vegetables, backed by a remarkable 12-year warranty and home service across India, this 240-watt juicer is a testament to quality and innovation in home juicing solutions.

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Brand kuvings

kuvings Colour Dark Silver

Dark Silver Special Feature Whole Fruit Processing, Ultem Auger with Advanced JMCS Technology

Whole Fruit Processing, Ultem Auger with Advanced JMCS Technology Product Dimensions 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters Recommended Uses For Product Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced JMCS Technology High Power Consumption Long Warranty and Home Service

2. Wipro Vesta FS101 Cold press slow juicer.

B0CG178YCP

The Wipro Vesta FS101 Cold Press Slow Juicer stands out as the epitome of the best juicer for home use, boasting a powerful 240W 100% Copper DC motor for efficient juicing. With its all-in-one functionality, it effortlessly extracts juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables, while also serving as a nut milk and sorbet maker. Featuring a wide 76mm chute and a 250ml juicing bowl, it's adept at producing nutrient-rich juices and sorbets from frozen fruits, operating at very low RPM for maximum extraction.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta FS101 Cold press slow juicer.

Brand wipro

wipro Colour Grey

Grey Special Feature Wide Feeding Chute, Slow Speed Juicer, Whisper Quiet Juicer

Wide Feeding Chute, Slow Speed Juicer, Whisper Quiet Juicer Product Dimensions 37.5D x 19W x 32.2H Centimeters

37.5D x 19W x 32.2H Centimeters Finish Type Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Painted Finish Wide Chute Design

3. Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

B0C3VYBVDK

The Goodscity Blender offers unparalleled convenience as the best beetroot juicer, perfect for smoothies and juices on the go. Its portable hand blender design and USB rechargeable feature make it ideal for kitchen use or travel. Equipped with six sharp stainless steel blades and a 400ml food-grade jar, it effortlessly blends ingredients. With long battery life and a one-year warranty, it ensures reliability and satisfaction for health-conscious individuals seeking a versatile juicing solution.

Specifications of Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices

Brand GOODSCITY

GOODSCITY Colour Blue

Blue Special Feature ice crushing, Portable, High Speed, Auto Shut Off, Self Cleaning

ice crushing, Portable, High Speed, Auto Shut Off, Self Cleaning Capacity 400 Milliliters

400 Milliliters Product Dimensions 7.8D x 7.8W x 24H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed blending capabilities Potential Overheating Compact and portable design

4. Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B086199CWG

The Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen essential, seamlessly blending functionality with durability. With its three versatile jars - a 1.5L blender jar, 0.7L grinding jar, and 0.4L chutney jar - it caters to diverse culinary needs. Featuring a detachable anti-drip spout, it prevents spillage of juice, ensuring a mess-free experience. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this juicer mixer grinder prioritizes safety and reliability for every culinary adventure.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

Brand Maharaja Whiteline

Maharaja Whiteline Colour Black

Black Special Feature Powerful Motor, Fresh Juice in Seconds, Premium Looks, High Quality Material, Overheat Protection

Powerful Motor, Fresh Juice in Seconds, Premium Looks, High Quality Material, Overheat Protection Product Dimensions 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters

19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters Finish Type Brushed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Jars Noisy Operation Overheat Protection

5. INALSA Electric Juicer for Fruits&Vegetables.

B0BYDBSXN4

The INALSA Electric Juicer stands out as the best juicer for carrot and beetroot, boasting a powerful 900-watt motor for efficient extraction. Its centrifugal design, equipped with a stainless steel sieve, ensures optimal juicing of both fruits and vegetables. Featuring an extra-large feeding tube and a 1-liter pulp collector, it streamlines the juicing process while minimizing cleanup. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this juicer offers reliability and convenience for health-conscious individuals seeking nutrient-rich beverages.

Specifications of INALSA Electric Juicer for Fruits&Vegetables.

Brand INALSA

INALSA Colour Black/Grey

Black/Grey Product Dimensions 25D x 25W x 40.5H Centimeters

25D x 25W x 40.5H Centimeters Blade Material Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Feature Powerful Motor, Pulp Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Centrifugal Design Potential Noise Pulp Control

Also read: Best Usha Juicer: 10 Picks for Healthy Juices and Shakes

6. Faber 3-in-1 Sportz Blender

B0CB6J954C

The Faber 3-in-1 Sportz Blender emerges as the best beetroot juicer and best juicer machine, offering versatile functionality for a range of kitchen tasks. With chopping, smoothie, and grinding jars, along with detachable stainless steel blades, and a powerful 400W motor, it effortlessly handles various ingredients. Featuring an ABS body, spill-proof jars, and additional accessories like sipper caps and lids, it ensures convenience and durability for all juicing and blending needs.

Specifications of Faber 3-in-1 Sportz Blender

Brand Faber

Faber Special Feature Portable

Portable Product Dimensions 31D x 12W x 25H Centimeters

31D x 12W x 25H Centimeters Colour Black/Silver

Black/Silver Recommended Uses For Product Chop, Grind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable Design Moderate Power Durable Construction

7. USHA J 3345 450 W Juicer

B0BN5XGXLV

The USHA J 3345 450W Juicer is hailed as the best beetroot juicer, boasting a robust 100% copper motor with 5 5-year warranty, ensuring longevity and reliability. Offering 3-speed settings with a pulse function, it provides precise control over the juicing process. Its food-grade stainless steel mesh ensures efficient extraction of juice while maintaining hygiene standards. With its powerful performance and durable construction, this juicer is an essential addition to any kitchen for health-conscious individuals seeking nutrient-rich beetroot juices.

Specifications of USHA J 3345 450 W Juicer

Brand USHA

USHA Colour White

White Special Feature Portable

Portable Product Dimensions 33D x 24W x 31H Centimeters

33D x 24W x 31H Centimeters Finish Type Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-speed settings Size Consideration Hygienic Extraction

8. ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder

B0BDZWMGZ1

The ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder, with its 500-watt heavy-duty motor and durable ABS body, stands as a top contender for the title of the best juicer machine. Designed to handle various blending and grinding tasks effortlessly, it ensures convenience and reliability in the kitchen. Backed by a generous 2-year warranty, this black mixer grinder offers a perfect blend of performance and durability, making it an essential appliance for every modern household.

Specifications of ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder

Brand ACTIVA

ACTIVA Colour BLACK & GRAY

BLACK & GRAY Special Feature Portable, Leak Proof, Shockproof

Portable, Leak Proof, Shockproof Capacity 2.2 Kilograms

2.2 Kilograms Product Dimensions 29D x 23W x 21H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable Design Limited Special Features 2-year warranty

Also read: Best hand juicers: Top 10 portable and efficient options for fresh juice anytime

9. AGARO Regency Electric Citrus Juicer

B0CHS88KSD

The AGARO Regency Electric Citrus Juicer, with its powerful 350W AC copper motor and stainless steel body, emerges as the best juicer for home use. Equipped with two cones to accommodate all citrus fruits and two filters for efficient juice extraction, it offers versatility and convenience. With features like a pulp regulator and anti-drip mechanism, it ensures customized juicing experiences with minimal mess. Its sleek silver and black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen countertop.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Electric Citrus Juicer

Brand AGARO

AGARO Colour Silver & Black

Silver & Black Special Feature BPA Free, Pulp Control

BPA Free, Pulp Control Product Dimensions 28D x 18W x 28H Centimeters

28D x 18W x 28H Centimeters Product Care Instructions Keep Clen & Dry

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Juicing Limited Color Options Convenient Features

10. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

B0872G7DT4

The Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder emerges as the best juicer for carrot and beetroot, offering versatile functionality and reliable performance. With three stainless steel jars and a large pulp container, it efficiently handles various juicing and grinding tasks. The foldable juicing spout ensures mess-free operation, while the 2-year product warranty and 5-year motor warranty provide peace of mind. Its sleek design in white and blue makes it an attractive addition to any kitchen, cementing its position as the best juicer overall.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

Brand Havells

Havells Colour White and Blue

White and Blue Special Feature Foldable

Foldable Capacity 400 Milliliters

400 Milliliters Product Dimensions 31D x 38W x 32.5H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Foldable Juicing Spout Size Consideration Long Warranty Period

Top 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Whole Fruit Processing Advanced JMCS Technology Long Warranty and Home Service Wipro Vesta FS101 Cold press slow juicer Efficient Juicing All-in-One Functionality Wide Chute Design Goodscity Blender For Smoothie And Juices Long Battery Life High-speed blending capabilities Compact and portable design Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Powerful Motor Versatile Jars Overheat Protection INALSA Electric Juicer for Fruits&Vegetables Powerful Motor Centrifugal Design Pulp Control Faber 3-in-1 Sportz Blender Versatile Functionality Portable Design Durable Construction USHA J 3345 450 W Juicer Longevity and Reliability 3-speed settings Hygienic Extraction ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder Heavy-Duty Motor Portable Design 2-year warranty Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder Versatile Functionality Foldable Juicing Spout Long Warranty Period AGARO Regency Electric Citrus Juicer Powerful Motor Versatile Juicing Convenient Features

Best value for money

The AGARO Regency Electric Citrus Juicer, priced at just ₹2,999, is undoubtedly the best value-for-money juicer machine on the market. With a robust 350W AC copper motor and stainless steel body, it offers durability and reliability. Equipped with two cones and filters, it efficiently handles all citrus fruits, ensuring versatility in juicing options. The inclusion of a pulp regulator and anti-drip mechanism enhances the user experience, while the sleek silver and black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Best overall product

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer reigns as the best overall product, particularly acclaimed as the best beetroot juicer. Featuring patented JMCS technology, it ensures 10% more juice extraction, making it a powerhouse for nutrient-rich beverages. Its all-in-one functionality caters to fruits and vegetables alike, offering versatility in juicing preferences. Elevating kitchen experiences with its innovative design and exceptional performance, this juicer stands as the epitome of quality and efficiency.

How to find the best juicer machine?

Finding the best juicer machine involves considering several key factors. Firstly, identify your juicing needs, whether it's for hard vegetables, soft fruits, or leafy greens. Next, evaluate juicer types such as centrifugal, masticating, or triturating, each offering different benefits. Consider features like motor power, speed settings, ease of cleaning, and juicing yield. Read reviews, compare prices, and check warranty and customer service options. Look for reputable brands known for their quality and durability. Ultimately, the best juicer machine is one that aligns with your juicing preferences, budget, and lifestyle, ensuring optimal performance and satisfaction with every use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.