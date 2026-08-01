Two booked for bid to kidnap, assault jeweller over loan dispute

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old Zaveri Bazaar jeweller has alleged that two men assaulted him and attempted to kidnap him in Bandra after he demanded repayment of a ₹35 lakh loan he had extended to one of them. The Bandra police have registered an FIR against the duo following the incident.

According to the complaint, Kailash Raigar, a resident of Andheri West who owns a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazaar, had known Saurav Jain, a Lalbaug resident, for about six months. Raigar alleged that he lent Saurav ₹35 lakh around four months ago. When he repeatedly sought repayment, Saurav’s elder brother, Hitesh Jain, and his friend, Kehul Jain, allegedly assaulted and threatened him.

The FIR states that around 11.30pm on Wednesday, Hitesh called Raigar, allegedly abused him over the phone and asked him to meet at Lucky Junction on Hill Road in Bandra West. Raigar agreed to the meeting.

When he reached the spot around 12.30am, he found Hitesh accompanied by Kehul. According to the complaint, Hitesh appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The two allegedly abused and assaulted Raigar.

Police said a patrol team noticed the commotion and reached the spot. Seeing the officers, the accused allegedly tried to leave in their car. Raigar stopped them, following which they allegedly challenged him to get into the vehicle. Raigar claimed that once inside, the two drove towards Mahim, where they threatened and intimidated him near Mahim Bridge.

The police intercepted the vehicle before it could go further and brought all three to Bandra police station.

Based on Raigar’s complaint, Bandra police on July 30 registered an FIR against Hitesh Jain and Kehul Jain under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.