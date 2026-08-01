Ludhiana: Students seek fair probe into ‘cheating racket’

Students from different academic streams staged a protest in Ludhiana on Friday, demanding a fair investigation into the alleged cheating racket uncovered during the pharmacy officer recruitment examination and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

Gathering outside the Verka Milk Plant, the protesters raised slogans and held placards, urging the Punjab government and the authorities concerned to conduct an impartial inquiry and take strict action against those responsible. They maintained that incidents of paper leaks and cheating undermine the credibility of the examination system and demoralise students who prepare honestly for competitive examinations.

The protest comes in the wake of the pharmacy officer recruitment examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on behalf of the Punjab health and family welfare department on July 19 for 454 posts. The examination was held at 25 centres in Faridkot, Kotkapura and Ferozepur.

Punjab Police had uncovered an alleged cheating racket during the examination. According to the state government, 31 people, including 21 candidates and 10 handlers, were arrested for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating using pen cameras, wireless earpieces and modified mobile phones. The government has maintained that the alleged conspiracy was detected during the examination itself, preventing any compromise of the recruitment process. It also said the subsequent investigation found no involvement of any government official.

The protesters, however, said the issue extended beyond a single recruitment examination and reflected wider concerns over the integrity of the examination system. They demanded stronger safeguards to prevent paper leaks and unfair practices and ensure a level playing field for all candidates. The campaign featured placards carrying messages such as ‘Our future is not for sale’ and slogans calling for transparency and accountability in examinations. Protesters also displayed hashtags including #StopCheating and #JusticeFirst.

Harpreet Singh, one of the protesters, said the demonstration was not organised for any particular subject or stream but represented the interests of students across disciplines. “We are not here for one subject or one stream. We are here for every student. We do not want to become part of any political agenda, as political parties are only interested in blaming each other. We simply want a secure future for ourselves and the generations to come,” he said.

Another participant said the protest was not organised under the banner of any particular students’ union. “Most of us did not know each other before today, but we are united by the same concern. We will continue to raise our voices until the examination system becomes transparent and students receive the justice they deserve,” the student said.