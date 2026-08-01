Jharkhand Govt concerned over students’ fate: Governor

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday asserted that the government is concerned about students’ fate and that educational reforms are underway, underlining that the students’ protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations need to be resolved in the same way the Centre handled the student stir in Delhi.

Gangwar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Lok Bhavan marking his completion of two years as Jharkhand Governor.

“You saw there was a protest in Delhi as well. The matter was resolved there. Here too, it should be resolved in the same manner,” Gangwar said in reply to a query about student protests in Jharkhand.

“Every state faces problems. There are irregularities. We are ensuring that the future of our students is not impacted. It’s time that education reforms provide a new direction. Some decisions have been taken by the government. They are trying hard,” he added.

Earlier, while interacting with vice-chancellors, educationists, editors and other dignitaries at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of completing two years as Governor, Gangwar reiterated that strengthening higher education had remained one of his key priorities as Chancellor of the state’s universities.

He said his focus had been on improving academic quality, promoting research and innovation, and ensuring a better future for students. Reflecting on his tenure, the Governor said he discharged the responsibilities entrusted to him with the same commitment that had marked his long parliamentary career.

“I have completed two years. I discharged the responsibilities given to me. The way I worked as a Member of Parliament, I have worked here as well. Nobody objected to any of my actions during the past two years,” he said, while extending his good wishes to the people of Jharkhand and calling for collective efforts towards the state’s welfare and development.

A coffee-table book ‘Samvad Se Vishwas’, a compilation documenting the Governor’s initiatives, achievements and public outreach during his two-year tenure, was also unveiled on the occasion.