Noida Sector 12 residents flag ‘recurring’ power cuts

Noida: Residents of Sector 12 have flagged recurring power outages, alleging that unscheduled cuts have become a daily ordeal over the past few months.

Officials of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said the sector, which spans Blocks A to Z and comprises nearly 1,000 plots, is home to an estimated 4,000-5,000 people.

“For several weeks now, Sector 12 has been grappling with frequent, prolonged outages owing to faults in supply lines. Power can trip at any hour and often lasts three to five hours continuously. This erratic supply has thrown daily routines out of gear, particularly affecting the elderly and children, besides damaging appliances due to repeated voltage fluctuations,” said Dr Tarsem Chand, president of the Plot Owners Residents Welfare Association (Porwa).

Archna Prabhakar, vice-president of Porwa, noted that the outages are staggered across the locality. “Sector 12 is vast, so while some blocks may face cuts for about two hours, others remain in the dark for much longer. Almost every day, some block or the other reports an outage, be it due to transformer snags or pole-related issues,” she said.

RWA office-bearers said most households rely on inverters as backup, but these are inadequate for high-load appliances like air conditioners, making extended outages particularly taxing during the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials, however, attributed the disruptions to monsoon-related faults and ongoing maintenance, while also flagging long-term remedial measures.

“Tree-pruning was underway on Friday when a power line developed a snag, requiring a shutdown in and around Block U for roughly three hours. The matter is expected to be resolved shortly,” said Mohit Dixit, executive engineer, UPPCL.

Dixit maintained that such disruptions are not widespread across the sector. “During the monsoon and heavy rainfall, cables or transformers may develop occasional snags. However, these outages typically do not exceed an hour,” he said.

Referring to Tuesday’s downpour, Dixit said power supply in parts of Sector 12 remained hit for nearly five to six hours after two to three transformers located in the green belt were submerged due to waterlogging, affecting residents of Blocks I and J.

“To prevent a repeat, we plan to construct raised concrete plinths and mount transformers on them so that floodwater does not affect supply during heavy rains,” he added.