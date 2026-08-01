GMDA to widen key city drain to curb waterlogging

To tackle waterlogging in residential sectors and along key arterial routes -- from Signature Tower to Maharana Pratap Chowk and further down to Sheetla Mata Road -- the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to widen a part of the Leg 2 storm water drain that runs through city’s core locations such as the Millennium City Centre metro station, Atul Kataria Chowk, and Sheetla Mata Road, among others.

Officials said 5km stretch of the total 21km of the drain will be widened at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore to enhance its carrying capacity. The move is aimed at preventing inundation in several residential sectors and private colonies that have been facing recurring problems during the monsoon. Heavy waterlogging was reported along Sheetla Mata Road after rains lashed the city on July 7 and 28.

A senior GMDA official said that while major waterlogging issues on Sohna Road, Narsinghpur, and near Rajiv Chowk have been largely resolved, the next challenge is to prevent flooding in residential areas and open spaces along the Leg 2 drain. The drain originates from Chakkarpur and passes through Millennium City Centre metro station, Signature Tower crossing, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, and up to Bhimgarh Khairi near the railway track.

“We plan to widen the drain from Signature Tower crossing to Bhimgarh Khairi. The existing width ranges between 2.5 metres and 3.5 metres, and we aim to double the capacity to 5 - 7 metres, depending on the space available along the carriageway,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

Singh said that once the capacity is doubled, it will prevent waterlogging in several areas, including sectors 27, 28, 25, 43, 29, 16, 14, 17, 18, 3, 5, 6, and 12, as well as Rajiv Nagar, Sheetla Colony, and Ashok Vihar. “A consultant will be appointed shortly to conduct a feasibility study for the entire project,” he added.

GMDA officials said drainage strengthening works have already been taken up along the nearly 800-metre stretch between Atul Kataria Chowk and Sheetla Mata Mandir. “Several illegal sewage connections were found in this stretch and have been removed. Desilting was also carried out, but a major overhaul of the entire storm water drain is now planned to resolve all issues permanently,” they said.

The Leg 2 drain spans approximately 21km in total, starting near Chakkarpur and passing through Millennium City Centre, Sector 27/28, MDI Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk/Sheetla Mata Road, Sector 5, New Palam Vihar, Northern Peripheral Road, and Daultabad, before culminating at the Najafgarh drain.

Earlier this year, GMDA completed the Leg 4 drain along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Officials said this drain has helped prevent waterlogging in areas along Sohna Road and sectors abutting SPR by successfully diverting water to the Najafgarh drain.