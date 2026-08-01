GMDA to monitor waste trucks using CCTV cameras

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has integrated city’s garbage dumping vehicles with its integrated command and control centre (ICCC), enabling real-time monitoring of these vehicles through the city’s CCTV surveillance network, officials said.

According to officials, the initiative is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance accountability in sanitation services.

GMDA officials said that the registration numbers of all 31 garbage collection vehicles transporting municipal solid waste from various parts of the city to the landfill have been mapped with the ICCC platform. The integration will enable authorities to track the movement of these vehicles across the city’s CCTV network, and ensure timely intervention wherever required, they added

Chief executive officer, GMDA, PC Meena said,”This system would assist authorities in identifying instances of littering or improper disposal of waste during transit. Vehicles involved in such violations can be traced through the CCTV network.”

Apart from tracking waste trucks, GMDA said that it is also working with traffic police to introduce AI-enabled enforcement of lane driving violations using the existing CCTV infrastructure. The commuters violating lane driving will be challaned through CCTV surveillance and challans will be sent to them at their home addresses, the authority officials said.

A GMDA spokesperson said that under the proposed mechanism, heavy vehicles operating with valid permits will be automatically recognised and exempted, while vehicles plying without the required permissions will be identified through CCTV cameras for enforcement action.