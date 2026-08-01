Kanwar Yatra: 4.5K security personnel deployed in Ggm and F’bad

At least 4,500 police personnel have been deployed in Gurugram and Faridabad to provide safety and manage traffic arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, police officials said on Friday.

According to police, surveillance drones and special quick response teams have been deployed to ensure the annual pilgrimage passes peacefully.

In Gurugram, police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj directed all deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners and station house officers to ensure effective implementation of security measures across routes, camps, and resting points, officials said.

At least 2,500 personnel, including women officers, emergency response vehicles (ERVs), PCR units, and quick response teams (QRTs), will remain deployed along the routes, and volunteers, paramedics, doctors, and medicines will also be available at resting camps, officials said.

A traffic management and diversion plan has also been arranged, with additional traffic personnel deployed at all major intersections and congestion-prone stretches. Green corridors have been earmarked for ambulances and other emergency vehicles, while cranes have been kept on standby to clear breakdowns, police officials said.

Police officials said a control room will work round the clock and routes will remain under CCTV surveillance along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and intelligence teams on standby.

In Faridabad, at least 2,000 cops will be deployed on directions of police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta. DCP (Traffic) Jaibir Singh has been appointed the nodal officer for the arrangements, police said.

Police said kanwariyas will travel through three designated routes, including the Agra canal road, outer bypass and National Highway corridor. More than 25 checkpoints have been established across Faridabad with SWAT teams, crime branch units, women officers, ambulances, fire tenders and cranes stationed at various locations.

The Agra canal road will remain closed for routine traffic for the pilgrimage. CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the routes, crime branch personnel will keep watch on anti-social elements, and the social media monitoring cell will take action against those spreading misleading content, officials said.

DCP (Manesar) Prabina P, meanwhile, reviewed security arrangements with all SHOs and directed them to deploy adequate police personnel at camps. “A route inspection of Delhi-Jaipur expressway with NHAI officials and DCP (traffic) Parteek Gahlot was also carried out on Friday to identify potential issues and obstacles for resolution and required security arrangements for devotees and smooth traffic flow,” she said.

DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar also directed the police personnel to strengthen checkpoints and monitor suspicious persons and vehicles