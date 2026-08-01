Ghaziabad man kills brother over tractor dispute; arrested

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his 42-year-old brother by repeatedly hitting him with stones and hiding the body in bushes beneath a rail-over-bridge near Adhyatmik Nagar in Ghaziabad’s Masuri, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Moradabad, while his deceased brother was identified as Monu Singh, 42, who stayed with his wife and children at nearby Bamheta.

Officials said the incident occurred on the night of July 25, and locals found the body the following day and informed the police.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the 42-year-old suffered multiple injuries inflicted with a heavy blunt object. A stone slab was also placed on his chest, apparently to prevent him from escaping, police said.

Police registered an FIR under BNS Section 103(1) (murder) against unidentified persons at Masuri police station.

“Several teams were formed, and CCTV footage was scanned. The footage showed the suspect and the deceased walking towards the crime scene on the night of July 25, after which the suspect was seen returning alone. Electronic surveillance of his mobile phone also placed him at the crime scene, following which he was identified and arrested from Masuri,” ACP (Masuri) Sunil Kumar told HT.

According to officials, the suspect told police that the two brothers had purchased a tractor through a down payment and also taken a loan in February.

“The tractor was registered in the name of the elder brother. Later, the suspect wanted it to be transferred to his name. This led to a rift between the two and the suspect wanted to get rid of his brother. On the night of the incident, he made him consume alcohol and took him to the ROB, where he pushed him into a pit and repeatedly hit him with stone slabs. He fled after placing a stone slab on his chest,” the ACP added.