Heavy rains lash Pune, 40 families evacuated from Ekta Nagar

“Our civic staff and the fire brigade personnel safely evacuated the families. Barring Ekta Nagar, there were no other areas in the city where there was a need for evacuation. Our civic staff are keeping a close watch on the situation,” she said.

Personnel from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the fire brigade evacuated residents from several housing societies after water entered parking areas on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rains in Pune city and rural parts of the district since Friday morning disrupted normal life, prompting the evacuation of over 40 families from the low-lying Ekta Nagar area on Sinhagad Road after water released from Khadakwasla dam inundated the locality.

Nagpure visited Ekta Nagar and other affected areas to review the situation and directed civic officials to undertake immediate relief measures after interacting with residents.

As a precaution, power supply was shut in parts of Ekta Nagar. PMC’s disaster management department activated control rooms in view of the possibility of increased dam releases, while fire brigade teams were deployed at nine vulnerable locations across the city.

Mahadev Deshmukh, a resident of Ekta Nagar, said residents were caught off guard by the sudden release of water.

“We did not have prior information about the water discharge. My two vehicles got damaged after being submerged. This problem occurs every monsoon, yet neither the state government nor the PMC has found a permanent solution,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city received 29 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Pashan recorded 34 mm, Hadapsar 29.5 mm, Koregaon Park 23 mm and Chinchwad 28 mm.

Following continuous rainfall since early Friday, the Water Resources Department simultaneously released water from Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla dams, raising the discharge from Khadakwasla into the Mutha river to 43,571 cusecs, the first time this season it has crossed the 40,000-cusec mark.

Officials said persistent rainfall across the upper Mutha catchment pushed upstream reservoirs close to full capacity, necessitating the coordinated releases.

The swollen Mutha river submerged Bhide Bridge in Deccan, forcing traffic police to suspend vehicular movement. Fire brigade personnel rescued a 22-year-old man from being swept away near Dengale Bridge close to the PMC headquarters and attended seven tree-fall incidents across the city.

PMC’s disaster management department said its control rooms are operating round the clock in coordination with the IMD, the irrigation department, police, the district administration and other agencies. Officials warned that Warje Tapodham, Patil Estate, Pulachi Wadi and Rajput Vasti could face flooding if dam discharges increase further.

Water Resources Department officials said the discharge from Khadakwasla dam was raised from 35,574 cusecs to 43,571 cusecs on Friday afternoon following heavy rainfall in the catchment. As Panshet, Varasgaon and Khadakwasla form the Mutha river system, simultaneous releases substantially increased the river’s flow through Pune.

Kiran Deshmukh, executive engineer, Khadakwasla dam cluster, appealed to residents to stay away from the riverbed and urged farmers to shift irrigation pumps, farm equipment, livestock and other belongings from low-lying areas. District authorities have also been asked to alert residents along the riverbanks as dam releases may be increased further if heavy rainfall continues.

The impact of the active monsoon extended beyond Pune. Veer dam released 24,220 cusecs into the Nira river, while Ujjani dam in Solapur district increased its discharge into the Bhima river from 70,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs on Friday afternoon for flood moderation. At Koyna dam in Satara district, spillway releases were increased to 10,630 cusecs, taking the total discharge into the Koyna river to 11,680 cusecs, including releases through the hydropower station.

Officials said reservoir operations across Maharashtra are being closely monitored and releases will continue to be regulated based on rainfall and inflows. They urged citizens to stay away from river channels and flooded areas and follow advisories issued by the local administration as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.