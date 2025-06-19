Gastroenterologist shares 7 refreshing drinks that support liver health and reduce inflammation

Beverages rule our daily routines, from that pick-me-up coffee in the morning to a post-gym smoothie or a calming cup of tea after a long day. Since drinks already take up so much space in your daily routine, why not make them work harder for your health? With a few smart additions, you can amp up the nutritional power of your everyday sips to support liver health, helping reduce inflammation, improve metabolism, and enhance overall liver function. Blank tea with mint is one of the drinks which are beneficial for liver health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Joseph Salhab, MD (gastroenterology), who frequently shares insights on liver, gut, and kidney health on Instagram, highlighted a series of drinks that can support liver function in a video posted on June 16. The drinks he listed feature unique combinations of hydrating bases, antioxidant-rich ingredients, and anti-inflammatory additions. This way, your everyday drinks can multitask, quenching your thirst and refreshing you while also actively supporting your liver functions.

Here are the 7 drinks Dr Joseph shared, along with the benefits of each of the ingredients:

1. Chia Fresca

Cucumber provides hydration

Chia adds fibre and magnesium

Both are beneficial in metabolic liver conditions.

Lemon contributes vitamin C, which supports antioxidant defences.

2. Berry kefir smoothie

Berries contain anthocyanins, linked to reduced oxidative stress in the liver.

Kefir supplies probiotics that support gut integrity and may reduce liver inflammation via the gut-liver axis.

3. Pomegranate ginger juice

Pomegranate is rich in polyphenols that support lipid metabolism.

Ginger can fight liver inflammation and boost your immunity.

4. Coffee with cacao

Coffee is associated with lower ALT and fibrosis risk.

Cacao adds flavanols like epicatechin, which have anti-inflammatory and endothelial benefits.

5. Watermelon ginger juice

Watermelon is hydrating and a source of citrulline, which supports nitric oxide production.

Ginger contributes mild anti-inflammatory effects relevant to liver health.

6. Green tea with honey

Green tea catechins (especially EGCG) are associated with reduced liver fat.

A small amount of honey adds polyphenols as a sweetener.

7. Black tea with mint

Black tea provides theaflavins, which exhibit antioxidant and lipid-lowering effects.

Mint adds phenolic compounds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.