Novak Djokovic shares his wellness routine for staying fit at 38: ‘No coffee, fruit-based smoothies and outdoor sports’

Novak Djokovic credits his remarkable tennis success to one key factor: wellness. As he sets his sights on capturing his elusive 25th Grand Slam title, the 38-year-old athlete remains deeply committed to both physical and emotional well-being. Inside Novak Djokovic's wellness routine for staying active at 38. (AFP)

In a May 23 interview with digital creator and podcaster Ben Johnson, the tennis ace opened up about his intense wellness routine, one that keeps him mentally sharp and physically agile even after two decades at the top of the sport.

How does Novak Djokovic start his day?

Novak starts each day with intention and gratitude. “The very moment I wake up is always a prayer. It’s always an expression of gratitude, first of all, to be alive, to have another chance to live that day,” he shared. This mindful beginning sets the tone for his wellness-driven routine.

After meditating and practising gratitude, Djokovic hydrates with a signature concoction: lukewarm water mixed with lemon, salt, and a hydration formula to replenish electrolytes and minerals. Nutrition plays a central role in his morning routine, and the Wimbledon champion swears by fruit-based smoothies or juices to load up on vitamins.

How Novak stays active throughout the day

His go-to blend includes mixed berries and dates, “I love dates, I can have dates all day,” he said, along with nutrient-packed additions like hemp seeds, maca powder, and even blue spirulina, which he admits “is disgusting but gets disguised in the smoothie.” He also incorporates a green powder blend made of seaweeds.

Interestingly, Djokovic avoids caffeine. “I don’t take coffee. I would maybe drink a green tea once in a while,” he said. Regardless of whether or not he’s scheduled for tennis practice or training, staying active is a daily priority. His preferred wellness activities include swimming in the sea, biking, hiking, running, or playing sports like football, basketball, padel, and ping pong.

After an active day, the 24-time Grand Slam champion winds down with recovery rituals like sauna sessions or ice baths, essential steps in his holistic approach to well-being.