From morning meetings to evening plans: Short kurtis that work for every occasion
Want to add a versatile piece to your wardrobe? Short kurtis are a must-have. Explore styles that effortlessly blend comfort and versatility.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
FIMS - Fashion is my style Women Rayon Abstract Printed Regular Short Kurti, Tunics Tops, Ethnic Wear For Office, Flared, Mandarin Collar V Neck, Roll-Up 3/4 Sleeves, Orange Size Xxl, 2XLView Details
₹472
PARSHWANATH Women's Maroon Ajrakh Hand-Block Print Short Kurti - Pure Cotton Mandarin Collar Tunic Top for Casual & Office Wear, 3/4 Sleeves (in, Alpha, M, Regular)View Details
₹379
Unlock Personalized
₹79x 6 months₹472
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
GARSAZ Cotton Printed Kurti for Ladies Navy BlueView Details
₹299
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Screen Print Regular Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP018A2_Fuschia_S)View Details
₹399
Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Pure Cotton Katha Plain Short Kurti |Short Top| Solid Casual Tunic (Purple-L)View Details
₹429
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
Finding an outfit that looks polished at work yet feels comfortable enough for after-office plans isn't always easy. That's where short kurtis come in. Their versatile silhouettes make them a wardrobe essential, allowing you to pair seamlessly from office meetings and coffee runs to dinner dates and weekend outings. Whether you prefer classic solids, elegant chikankari, or smart striped designs, the right short kurti can be styled for almost any occasion. Here are some must-have styles that deserve a spot in your wardrobe.
Short kurti styles to explore:
Collar-neck short kurtis
Perfect for those who need a polished office look. These kurtis offer the structured look. You may pair them with straight-fit trousers, cigarette pants, or ankle-length trousers.
Options from Amazon:
2. PARSHWANATH Women's Maroon Ajrakh Hand-Block Print Short Kurti - Pure Cotton Mandarin Collar Tunic Top for Casual & Office Wear, 3/4 Sleeves (in, Alpha, M, Regular)
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3. GARSAZ Cotton Printed Kurti for Ladies Navy Blue
Solid-coloured short kurtis
Whether you're heading to work or meeting friends after office hours, a well-fitted solid kurti for women can adapt to multiple occasions with a simple change of accessories.
Options from Amazon:
Chikankari short kurti
Chikankari embroidery adds sophistication without appearing overly festive. These kurtis work particularly well for casual Fridays, office lunches, family gatherings, and weekend outings.
Options from Amazon:
7. Ada Hand Embroidered Chikankari Green Cotton Top for Women A210822 (M)
9. Ada Hand Embroidered Chikankari Black Cotton Top for Women A100556 (L)
Striped short kurti
These add stylish appeal while also maintaining a professional feel. Vertical stripes short kurti for women, in particular, create a streamlined silhouette and pair well with both formal and casual bottoms.
Options from Amazon:
12. Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women Striped V-Neck Pure Cotton Short Kurti Green
Printed short kurtis
Floral motifs, block prints, geometric designs, and ethnic patterns can add visual interest without requiring much styling effort.
Options from Amazon:
15. ANNI Designer Women's Viscose Blend Printed Short Kurti (Korvai Rust_L_Rust_Large)
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More
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