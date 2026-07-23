Neurosurgeon shares 7 science-backed habits to support brain health and cognitive ageing
Your daily routine could shape your brain's future. Here are a few habits you can consider to keep your brain young and healthy.
It is natural to forget things occasionally as we age. For instance, forgetting to place the keys or forgetting someone's name. However, there are ways and means of engagement on a daily basis, which can do much more in maintaining our memory, our concentration, and our mental capacity, than people would think. Dr Jash Doshi, consultant, Neurosurgery at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, shared simple and regular lifestyle habits that can keep the brain functioning and resilient for years to come.
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Stay physically active
According to Dr Jash Doshi, activities that keep you moving provide oxygen and nutrients to support healthy brain cells. Brisk walking, cycling, or yoga for 30 minutes almost every day of the week can help to preserve memory and decrease the chance of memory loss.
Challenge your mind
Just like exercising your muscles, exercise your brain. “Every action of reading, working out a puzzle, learning a new language, or engaging in a new hobby strengthens neural connections and serves to keep the mind active,” highlighted Dr Jash Doshi. This is especially true for solving sudoku, filling crosswords, or learning any new skills, which helps in building new neural connections also.
Prioritise quality sleep
According to Dr Jash Doshi, making it a priority to get good rest while sleeping is when the brain consolidates memories, eliminates waste products, and repairs the body tissues. Adults should get 7 to 8 hours of solid sleep per night to help maintain normal thought processes.
Follow an anti-inflammatory diet to nourish your brain and aid in the repair of neural cells
Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fish, and healthy fats are all rich in nutrients that are vital for protecting brain cells. Reducing processed food, too much sugar, and unhealthy fats is also good for the long-term health of your brain.
Stay socially connected
It's better to speak meaningfully, receive a response, and engage in social interaction: this stimulates several areas of the brain. Relationships and connecting with other family members, friends, or a group of people can enhance emotional health and prevent feelings of loneliness and cognitive decline.
Handle stress well
“Too much stress can have a negative impact on memory and concentration,” said Dr Jash Doshi. The brain constantly remains in a survival state if this is not done. Mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, and time in nature are examples of relaxation practices that can help to reduce stress and maintain healthy brain function.
Keep a check on health
Various lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity can lead to damage in the blood vessels that supply the brain. Health checks, medication, and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits are crucial to lower the risk of stroke and dementia.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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