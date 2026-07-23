Craving some dessert? Try chef Kunal Kapur's easy, vegan, no-bake and eggless mango almond milk pudding recipe

We all have cravings, and desserts are often the go-to way to satiate them. However, when you are keeping a check on your lifestyle and trying to be healthy by eating whole foods and avoiding sugar, indulging in desserts can hamper your progress.

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But completely denying yourself sugar is more harmful than enjoying desserts occasionally. Moreover, there are several healthy dessert options available online. One such recipe was shared by Kunal Kapur, MasterChef India judge and a celebrity chef, on his website. It is called the mango almond pudding.

This simple, dairy-free pudding is the answer to all your sweet cravings. It is a vegan dessert made with almond milk, has the goodness of mangoes, and requires no baking, milk, or eggs. Here's how to make this dish:

Serves: 4 people

Preparation time: 30 minutes