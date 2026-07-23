Craving some dessert? Try chef Kunal Kapur's easy, vegan, no-bake and eggless mango almond milk pudding recipe
Cravings for desserts need not derail a healthy lifestyle. Kunal Kapoor offers a simple recipe for mango almond pudding, a nutritious, dairy-free dessert.
We all have cravings, and desserts are often the go-to way to satiate them. However, when you are keeping a check on your lifestyle and trying to be healthy by eating whole foods and avoiding sugar, indulging in desserts can hamper your progress.
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But completely denying yourself sugar is more harmful than enjoying desserts occasionally. Moreover, there are several healthy dessert options available online. One such recipe was shared by Kunal Kapur, MasterChef India judge and a celebrity chef, on his website. It is called the mango almond pudding.
This simple, dairy-free pudding is the answer to all your sweet cravings. It is a vegan dessert made with almond milk, has the goodness of mangoes, and requires no baking, milk, or eggs. Here's how to make this dish:
Serves: 4 people
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- For almond milk (500ml)
Almonds – ¾ cup (120 pieces or 110g)
Water – 2½ cups
Cornflour – 35g (4½ tbsp)
Cinnamon – 1 stick
Vanilla essence – a few drops
Sugar – 100 gms (½ cup)
- For mango sauce
Mango, large – 1
Sugar – 50 gms (¼ cup)
Water – 1½ cups
Lemon, small – 1 no
Mint sprigs – for garnish
Method
Step 1: Begin by blending soaked almonds with water. Next, strain the mixture using a fine mesh bag to extract the almond milk.
Step 2: Set aside some of the almond milk, and whisk in the cornstarch into it.
Step 3: In a saucepan, bring the remaining almond milk to a boil, adding sugar and a cinnamon stick.
Step 4: Once it’s boiling, whisk in the cornstarch mixture. Cook this blend until it reaches a very thick and gooey consistency.
Step 5: Afterwards, remove the cinnamon stick and transfer the mixture to a mould. Allow it to set in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
About Chef Kunal Kapur
Chef Kunal Kapur is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality. Having served the world with his delicious delicacies, Kapur is revered by every food connoisseur. Born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family, he studied at St Francis De Sales School and pursued higher education in Hotel Management from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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