Are you detoxing the wrong way? Dietician reveals the dark side of detox trends

The promise of going toxin-free tempts people to hop on the latest detox fad trending on their feed; from supplement pills that claim to ‘reset’ the body to juice and detox teas marketed as magical solutions for flushing out toxins. In the airbrushed, hyper-glossy wellness landscape where every other influencer is recommending something new, unearthing the grim reality about detox trends becomes the need of the hour, especially considering how they can quietly wreak havoc on your health. From juice cleanses to extreme fasts, detoxes can be both appealing and shady.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, dietitian and clinic director at Diet Mantra, highlighted the potential risks associated with the cleansing detox rituals. Not all detoxes are as healthy as they seem.

She explained the basics of detox and said, “Detox diets generally consist of very short-duration regimens, consuming juices, teas, raw fruits, and vegetables, or fasting, purported to cleanse the toxins from the body. Some promote full evacuations through liquid only, others propose to use herbal supplements, colon cleanses, or the removal of food groups.”

Further breaking down on whether your body really needs detox for cleansing, the dietitian added, “But, on a scientific level, your body does not need an outside source of detoxification. The liver, kidneys, intestines, skin, and lungs are all natural detoxing mechanisms. If they work correctly, your body is being cleansed 24 hours a day.”

5 hidden dangers of detox

Metabolism and mental wellbeing take a strong hit from unusual detox and cleansing rituals.(Shutterstock)

1. Nutritional deficiencies

These are mostly lower in proteins, fats, and other essential vitamins.

Standing detox programs cause one to feel tired, have low immunity, lose hair, and experience muscle problems due to a lack of macronutrients.

2. Metabolic slowdown

One might lose some water weight, but as the metabolism slows down, it will become difficult to lose any fat in the long run.

Once one starts eating normally and maintaining it, rebound weight gain will be a guarantee.

3. Electrolyte imbalance and dehydration

A juice cleanse or a laxative detox may lead to potassium/sodium imbalance, dizziness, and irregular heartbeat.

In extreme cases, hospitalisation is also possible.

4. Damage to gut health

Frequent colon cleansing or consuming excessive amounts of laxative teas has a bad effect of stripping gut flora, which takes part in digestion, immunity, and mood.

5. Psychological effects

The endless cycle of detoxing and binging subsequently puts guilt feelings about food, feeding disordered eating patterns.

Fosters an unhealthy relationship with food.

Detox trends red flags to know

Herbal teas and pills are often marketed as magical cleansers for your body. Watch out for these phrases that may be used while marketing these 'detox' products.(Shutterstock)

Rapid weight loss claims such as ‘Lose 5 kg in 5 days.’

Complete elimination of food groups.

Dependence on pills, teas, or powders.

Not thinking about long-term lifestyle habits.

Non-scientific phrases such as ‘flushes toxins’ and ‘resets your body.’

When detoxing makes sense

Alchohol and processed foods are a big no no, makes sense to eliminate them from diet.(Shutterstock)

The only real ‘detox’ you may need is cutting out excessive alcohol, ultra-processed foods, and added sugar- and even that should be gradual and sustainable.

Hydration, fibre, whole foods, sleep, and movement support your body much better than juice cleanses.

Smarter way to cleanse

Just by hydrating yourself regularly, you help your body cleanse itself.(Shutterstock)

Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily

Eat more fibre-rich foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains)

Support liver health with foods like beetroot, turmeric, garlic, and leafy greens

Maintain a regular sleep cycle

Avoid smoking, alcohol, and processed junk

Prioritise gut health with probiotics (like curd and fermented foods)

