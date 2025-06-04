Are you taking your supplements correctly? Nutritionist reveals the best time to have vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3

Does the timing of when you are taking your supplements matter? According to Rashi Chowdhary, a Dubai-based nutritionist, dietitian and diabetes educator, it does. In a video shared on June 2, Rashi talked about the right timing to take certain important supplements and the 3 non-negotiables she follows when it comes to consuming supplements. Supplements taken at the wrong time equal zero results.

When are you taking your supplements?

In the video, the nutritionist stresses that supplements taken at the wrong time equal zero results. Therefore, it matters when you are consuming them, rather than just popping the pills. Here are the tips she suggested for taking omega-3, vitamin D, and B12:

1. Omega-3

The first one is omega-3. You want to take it with a big meal, either at lunch or dinner. It works like an insulin mimicker. If you've had carbs during any meal, it's going to help stabilise your blood sugar levels. However, Rashi suggested not to have it after a workout because you need that post-workout inflammation to build muscles.

2. Vitamin D

The nutritionist suggested taking vitamin D supplements in the mornings. She recommended consuming it, along with fat, for better absorption. “Avoid it at night because it interferes with melatonin, which can affect your sleep,” she added.

3. B12

Rashi stressed that everyone should start consuming B12 because ‘everyone needs it’. “Three sprays under your tongue at any time is okay because it's water soluble. You don't need fat to absorb this better, but make sure not to take it along with iron, as it will interfere with absorption,” she suggested.

4. Magnesium

As for magnesium, you should take it either in the evenings or at bedtime. “If you struggle with thyroid issues, keep a gap of three to four hours between magnesium and your thyroid meds,” Rashi said.

The nutritionist also mentioned her 3 non-negotiables when it comes to supplements:

Right form: The one your body actually needs and absorbs well. High quality: No cheap fillers, additives, or mystery ingredients (Bonus if it’s 3rd party tested). Correct timing + method: Some work better with food, some without, and some just cancel each other out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.