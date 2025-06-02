Can you quit sugar for 75 days, do morning walks daily? Nutritionist shares 75 hard challenges to become healthy

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain often shares health and nutrition tips on social media. On June 1, she shared ‘75 hard challenges’ for better physical and mental health with her followers. She divided the challenges into 6 categories, including healthy eating (diet), fitness (2 workouts daily), hydration (1 gallon of water daily), mindset (10 pages of non-fiction daily), progress and self-care, and healthy habits and lifestyle. Doing these challenges will help you get sharper mentally and physically. (Freepik)

75 hard challenges to become better

Deepsikha shared the Instagram post with the caption, “Save these 75 Hard to become better, doing these challenges will help you get sharper mentally and physically.” Let's take a look at some of the challenges she suggested in the video:

1. Healthy eating (diet)

No sugar for 75 days.

Eat 5 servings of vegetables daily.

Avoid mindless snacking.

No processed food (chips, cookies, etc), no alcohol or sugary drinks.

2. Fitness (2 workouts daily)

Morning walk + evening yoga

Resistance training + swimming

Outdoor run + YouTube cardio

Pilates + slow jog

3. Hydration (1 gallon of water daily)

Start with 1 glass after waking up.

Carry a 1-litre bottle and refill 3 times.

Set hourly reminders.

Drink a glass of water before every meal.

4. Mindset (10 pages of non-fiction daily)

Read about nutrition and gut health.

Learn about sleep science.

Study emotional intelligence.

Journal insights from daily reading.

5. Progress and self-care

Practice gratitude nightly.

Focus on posture during workouts.

Log sleep quality and mood.

Celebrate small fitness wins.

6. Healthy habits and lifestyle

Sleep 7-8 hours each night.

Get morning sunlight for vitamin D.

Practice deep breathing daily.

Reduce screen time before bed.

Benefits of good nutrition and regular exercise

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthy eating benefits your overall health, including helping you live longer, supporting your muscles, boosting immunity, strengthening bones, lowering the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and helping achieve and maintain a healthy weight, among other benefits.

Similarly, regular exercise controls weight, combats health conditions and diseases, improves mood, boosts energy, and promotes better sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.