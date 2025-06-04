Samantha Ruth Prabhu blasted by The Liver Doc for selling ‘fraud’ supplements; calls her a science-illiterate celebrity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently promoted a supplement brand on Instagram, whose product she claimed has NMN that helps boost NAD (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels. However, her claims were blasted on Instagram by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, who called her a ‘science illiterate movie celebrity’ and the company a ‘fraud’. The Liver Doc called the supplements Samantha Ruth Prabhu promoted 'fraud'.

Also Read | Liver Doc reveals the best and worst teas for your liver: ‘Just because it’s herbal doesn’t mean it’s safe’

What did Samantha say?

Samantha's post promoting the supplement stated that ‘NAD+ declines with age, leading to lower energy, slower recovery, and reduced focus’. She added that NMN helps reverse that, and the supplement she promoted has NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), which is “over 99% pure.” See here.

The Liver Doc blasts Samantha for making false claims

The Liver Doc shared a screenshot of Samantha's post and wrote, “How science illiterate movie celebrities defraud their millions of followers by selling supplements that do not work at all.” He added, “Beware of snake oil salesmen, or snake oil saleswomen. They come in various sizes and forms. Be a well-informed consumer. Progress with science and evidence. Listen to real doctors.”

According to The Liver Doc, NAD is a coenzyme central to metabolism, and NMN is a supplement that is "claimed" to replenish NAD and improve health. He added that NMN has been marketed by many as the next big anti-ageing pill, but the data shows otherwise.

“There is zero proof that it is absorbed properly and reaches organs as claimed. NMN, by default, cannot enter cells. In practical terms, most NMN taken by mouth is first converted to plain nicotinamide before anything useful can happen. Whatever bump in blood NAD+ you get is small and fleeting, and we have zero evidence that the molecule reaches key tissues at effective concentrations in people,” The Liver Doc wrote.

He also posted various studies that proved his points, adding that human trials on NMN have been ‘short, small, and stuffed with useless indirect end points and nothing of clinical significance’.

How did the internet react?

The internet called out Samantha for promoting supplements that are just an expensive way to do nothing. One Instagram user wrote, “Victim post loading in 3..2..” Another wrote, “NMN is one of the most overhyped supplements, absolute garbage.”

A comment said, “We Indians need to spot bullshit quicker & stop making health decisions on the basis of what their favourite influencer/actor/(never read a actual reserch) is saying/selling.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition