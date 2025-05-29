Liver Doc reveals the best and worst teas for your liver: ‘Just because it’s herbal doesn’t mean it’s safe’

We often turn to a warm cup of tea to relax, rejuvenate, or even detox, but how often do we consider the impact it may have on our liver? From green tea to trendy herbal blends, tea is widely celebrated for its potential health benefits. But not all teas are created equal, especially when it comes to liver health. Discover which teas support liver health and which ones to avoid.(Freepik)

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a certified hepatologist popularly known as The Liver Doc, often shares insights on health and well-being with his Instagram followers. In his May 29 post, he revealed the most beneficial and dangerous teas for the liver. (Also read: Gastroenterologist lists worst foods for your gut health: What to avoid for constipation, bloating and diarrhoea )

Beneficial teas for the liver

1. Green tea (in moderation)

Drinking 2–3 cups a day (approx. 200–240 ml per cup) may help reduce liver inflammation and improve liver enzyme levels. However, the benefits are dose-dependent and excessive intake or concentrated extracts can have the opposite effect.

2. Black tea

Consuming over 750 ml of black tea per day is associated with a 24% lower risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It’s rich in flavonoids and considered one of the safest bets when it comes to liver-friendly teas.

3. Oolong tea

In a 2024 study conducted on mice fed a high-fat diet, oolong tea was found to reduce liver weight, lower lipid accumulation, and improve liver pathology, showing promising hepatoprotective effects.

4. Pu-erh tea (Chinese fermented tea)

Animal studies suggest that Pu-erh tea may reverse diet-induced fatty liver disease, with improvements in lipid metabolism and inflammation markers in the liver.

5. White tea (least processed tea)

Findings from 2022 rodent studies and 2024 metabolic studies report that white tea helps reduce liver fat, oxidative stress, and inflammatory signalling, making it one of the gentler, antioxidant-rich teas for liver support.

6. Hibiscus tea (Hibiscus sabdariffa)

A 2025 double-blind, randomised controlled trial found that an 8-week regimen of hibiscus extract (450 mg daily) lowered triglycerides and ALT levels in patients with NAFLD, indicating its potential for liver health benefits.

Dangerous teas for the liver

1. Green tea extract (high-dose EGCG)

While moderate green tea consumption is safe, concentrated green tea extracts often found in “detox” or “weight-loss” teas can be harmful. Doses of EGCG ≥ 800 mg/day are linked to liver toxicity and should be strictly avoided.

2. Kava root tea

With over 100 global case reports, kava tea has been linked to dose-independent liver injury, including severe hepatitis, liver failure, and death. The toxic compound kavalactone is the main culprit. In 2024, U.S. and Hawaii health departments renewed advisories against its use.

3. Pennyroyal tea

This herbal tea contains pulegone, a compound associated with liver necrosis and acute liver failure. Documented fatalities include both infants and adults. As of 2024, the Mayo Clinic lists it among the top supplements causing acute liver damage.

4. Comfrey leaf tea

Comfrey contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids, which can cause severe damage to the liver’s blood vessels, leading to a life-threatening condition known as hepatic veno-occlusive disease.

5. Chaparral tea

The compound nordihydroguaiaretic acid in chaparral tea has been linked to severe liver toxicity and even liver failure. Despite an FDA safety alert dating back to 1992, new cases requiring liver transplants continue to be reported.

6. Rooibos (buchu herbal tea)

Though widely available online, rooibos tea has been associated with sporadic but severe hepatitis. Liver biopsy results have shown toxic hepatitis patterns. Recovery was only observed after discontinuing the tea.

7. Over-fermented kombucha

A 2024 study found that excessive or overly fermented kombucha can mimic alcohol-induced liver injury, especially when consumed in large quantities. A 2025 case series confirmed a rising number of hepatitis cases linked to kombucha in the U.S.

8. Multi-herb “detox” or “slimming” teas

These teas, often sold via reels or marketed as wellness products, combine senna, concentrated green tea extract, and other unregulated herbs. Products like Herbalife teas have been repeatedly flagged in the context of herbal supplement-induced liver damage. Avoid multi-ingredient formulations, slimming teas, and detox blends entirely.

Conclusion

While tea drinking is often touted for its overall health benefits, scientific evidence specifically supporting liver benefits is limited. Among the commonly consumed types:

Black tea remains one of the safest and most evidence-backed options for metabolic and liver support.

Green tea, often marketed as a superfood, should be consumed in moderation. High-dose extracts can be dangerous.

Many herbal or detox teas carry serious risks, especially when unregulated or consumed in excess.

If you’re looking to support your liver, steer clear of teas promising rapid detox or weight loss. When in doubt, stick to single-ingredient, traditionally consumed brews and always consult your doctor before starting any herbal tea regimen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition