6 tips to design wellness-driven luxury at home: Interior decor trends that promote health and well-being

Luxury today is about creating home and interior spaces that enhance well-being. Thoughtful design integrates nature, technology and craftsmanship to foster relaxation and balance. Luxury homes are getting a wellness upgrade: Here’s what’s taking over in 2025 interior design and decor.(Image by Pinterest)

1. Biophilic integration:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anamol Anand, Spokesperson at Valueline, suggested, “Incorporating natural light, indoor gardens and organic materials improves air quality and reduces stress, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.”

Healing through design: Health-boosting magic of trendy biophilic design is ultimate remedy for your home (Photo by yaesmen)

Bringing their expertise to the same, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, recommended, “Integrate natural elements like indoor plants, water features and ample sunlight to enhance well-being.”

2. Water as a wellness element:

Anamol Anand shared, “Spa-inspired bathrooms, hydrotherapy tubs and serene water features enhance relaxation. Open-bath concepts, like seamless glass showers and freestanding tubs, elevate the bathing experience. Valueline’s curated brands, including FIMA, CEA and Volevatch, offer exquisite open-bath solutions that combine function and elegance.”

3. Circadian lighting:

According to Anamol Anand, intelligent lighting systems align with natural rhythms, improving sleep and productivity.

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal too encouraged mindful lighting and advised, “Incorporate circadian lighting systems that adjust to natural rhythms, improving mood and sleep quality. Layered lighting with dimmers allows customization for relaxation and productivity.”

Allow natural light to enter your home(Instagram)

They rooted for natural light and airflow and suggested, “Maximise large windows, skylights and open layouts to enhance daylight and ventilation, fostering a fresh and uplifting environment.”

4. Multi-sensory design:

Anamol Anand asserted, “Textures, scents and acoustic treatments create calming spaces.”

5. Wellness-driven rituals:

Anamol Anand highlighted, “Thoughtfully designed kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and meditation nooks turn daily routines into moments of mindfulness.”

The bathroom with a spa-like experience that includes a large, marble whirlpool soaking tub.(AFP Photo)

Talking about such holistic spaces, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, recommended, “Design dedicated wellness areas like meditation zones, spa-inspired bathrooms or home gyms. Thoughtful layouts with seamless indoor-outdoor connections promote tranquility.”

6. Sustainable and non-toxic materials:

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal insisted, “Use eco-friendly, low-VOC paints, organic fabrics and responsibly sourced wood to promote healthier indoor air quality.”

By prioritising well-being, modern luxury homes become true sanctuaries of comfort and refinement.