From pills to PRP: Check out this modern man’s guide with 8 tips to beat hair loss for good

Hair loss in men, commonly referred to as androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness, is a condition that affects up to 70% of men during their lifetime. While genetics and hormones are primary drivers, stress, poor nutrition and scalp conditions can accelerate the process. Losing hair? Here's what can actually help men regrown their hairline.(Image by Pexels)

Today, men faced with hair loss have a growing array of options — both medical and cosmetic but how do you choose what’s best?

Understanding the root cause

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Megha Tandon, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Aesthetic Physician, shared, “The first step in addressing hair loss is understanding its cause. In male pattern baldness, the hormone DHT (dihydrotestosterone) shrinks hair follicles over time.”

Androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male or female pattern baldness, is a hereditary condition(Pixabay)

She added, “In other cases, deficiencies in iron, vitamin D, or thyroid imbalance may be to blame. A dermatologist can assess these factors with proper diagnosis, including scalp examinations and blood tests.”

Medical treatments: Backed by science

According to Dr Megha Tandon, FDA-approved treatments remain the gold standard:

Minoxidil (Topical Solution or Foam): This over-the-counter medication works by increasing blood flow to hair follicles, prolonging the growth phase. It’s best used early in hair loss and requires consistent, long-term application. Finasteride (Oral Tablet): This prescription drug blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT, slowing or even reversing hair loss in many men. However, it must be taken daily and carries potential side effects such as decreased libido in a minority of users. Minoxidil (Oral tablets) are also being used increasingly in AGA. These have advantage over topical application of minoxidil as it doesn’t cause any itchiness, greasiness on scalp, ease of taking a pill over topical application. Peptide serums containing procapil, capixyl and redensil have also been found in scientific studies to cause increase in hair thickness and density. Newer treatments such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy and Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC) therapy involve drawing the patient’s own blood, processing it to concentrate platelets and injecting it into the scalp. Studies show promising results, especially when combined with topical or oral medications.

Cosmetic solutions: Quick fix or complement?

Cosmetic options are gaining popularity for their instant results. Dr Megha Tandon revealed that these include:

Hair Fibers and Concealers: Made of keratin protein, these products cling to existing hair to create the illusion of thickness. Ideal for special occasions but not a long-term solution. Hair Systems (Wigs and Toppers): Modern hairpieces are highly natural-looking and customizable. They provide immediate coverage, but require maintenance and periodic replacement. Hair Transplant Surgery: A more permanent solution, it involves transplanting hair follicles from denser areas to thinning or balding areas. Results depend on surgeon expertise, donor hair quality and post-procedure care.

The choice of a hair transplant clinic is crucial for the success and satisfaction of the procedure.

So, medical or cosmetic?

Dr Megha Tandon said, “Medical solutions aim to halt or reverse hair loss, especially when started early. Cosmetic options mask or restore appearance, offering a boost in confidence. Often, the best approach is a combination —stabilising hair loss medically while enhancing aesthetics cosmetically.”

Hair loss can be distressing but it is no longer something men have to accept passively. Whether you prefer a pharmaceutical approach, a quick aesthetic fix or a blend of both, consultation with a qualified dermatologist is key. With the right plan, regaining confidence is absolutely possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.