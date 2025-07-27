Chef Ranveer Brar says never do this while blanching palak if you want to preserve its colour and texture: ‘Always...'

Blanching spinach may seem like a simple kitchen task, but if you've ever ended up with dull, overcooked greens instead of that vibrant restaurant-style palak, you're not alone. The good news? Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has just the solution. In his July 22 Instagram post, he breaks down the art of blanching palak to perfection, ensuring it retains its bright green colour, fresh taste, and maximum nutrition. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple tips to get soft, perfect dough for rotis and pooris: ‘The more you stretch it…’ ) Master the art of blanching spinach with chef Ranveer's essential cooking tips.

What are the dos and don'ts of blanching palak

In his post, Chef Ranveer says, "If you want to ruin the colour of your spinach, just add vinegar to the water while boiling. That's a surefire way to mess it up." But if you want to do it right, he suggests, “To maintain the vibrant green colour of palak, add a pinch of baking soda to the boiling water. It helps retain the freshness and bright hue.”

Once the water is boiling, he adds the palak in but with a warning. "If you don't keep cold water ready while boiling the spinach, and skip transferring it immediately to cold water afterwards, the colour will turn almost black."

And here's one tip most people don't know: "Never cover spinach while cooking it. If you do, the temperature rises more than necessary, and that intense heat can darken the colour. Always cook it uncovered to preserve that beautiful green," says Chef Ranveer.

Nutritional benefits of palak

Palak, or spinach, is a powerhouse of nutrients packed with iron, calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and K. It’s rich in antioxidants, supports immunity, boosts bone health, and promotes healthy skin and hair. Low in calories and high in fibre, palak is also great for digestion and weight management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.