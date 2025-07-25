Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple tips to get soft, perfect dough for rotis and pooris: ‘The more you stretch it…’

If your dough often turns out too sticky, too dry, or just refuses to cooperate, you're not alone. Even seasoned home cooks struggle to get that perfect consistency for soft rotis or fluffy pooris. But celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has a game-changing tip to fix that. In his July 20 Instagram post, he revealed his foolproof hack for making perfectly soft, pliable dough every single time. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad ) Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares foolproof dough-making tips.

Ranveer Brar’s foolproof hack for perfect dough

He says in the video, “Now how do you know that the moin (fat mixed into the flour) has been properly incorporated? Take some dough, form a tight fist, and release it. If the dough holds its shape and forms a firm fist, that means it's ready.”

He adds, "Now, when you knead the dough, you don't need to apply 100% pressure, just about 50%. Once the flour absorbs the moisture, it'll come together on its own. The more you stretch it, the more the gluten develops. Once the dough is ready, transfer it to a clean, beautiful bowl."

What should one keep in mind?

He advises, "The amount of moin should be just right, not too much, not too little. Don't overwork or over-knead the dough. You can also sprinkle a little semolina (rava) powder into the flour. And even if nothing else, let the dough rest for at least half an hour or at the very least, 20 minutes, before you start working with it."

About Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is a celebrated Indian chef, author, and TV personality known for blending traditional Indian cuisine with global flavours. Born in Lucknow, he started his culinary journey with street kebabs and went on to become the youngest executive chef at a 5-star hotel. He's judged multiple seasons of MasterChef India, hosted popular food shows and authored cookbooks.