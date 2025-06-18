Gastroenterologist reveals who should follow gluten-free diet and who should avoid it: ‘Those with wheat allergy…’

Are you trying to avoid gluten, a protein found in certain grains like wheat, barley, and rye? According to Dr Ajay Jhaveri, consultant in gastroenterology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, whether or not to avoid gluten depends on individual health needs and conditions. Also read | Celiac disease and gluten intolerance: Know impact of gluten on your body Adopting a gluten-free diet might not be necessary for everyone. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he said that 'gluten is only a problem if your body can’t handle it': 'Awareness, not fear, is the best guide.' In recent years, Dr Jhaveri said, gluten has gained a reputation as a dietary villain — from social media trends to celebrity diets, 'gluten-free' has become a buzzword. But is gluten truly harmful for everyone?

“Gluten is not bad for all — it’s bad for some. The key is diagnosis, not guesswork,” Dr Jhaveri said, adding, “Gluten is a protein naturally found in wheat, barley, and rye. It’s perfectly safe for most people and forms a part of many nutritious whole grains.”

Who can benefit from a gluten-free diet

However, there are specific conditions where ‘avoiding gluten is essential’. According to Dr Jhaveri, 'people with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition, must avoid gluten completely'.

Explaining this, he said, “Even small amounts can damage their intestinal lining, causing fatigue, poor nutrient absorption, and digestive problems. Those with non-celiac gluten sensitivity may also feel bloated, gassy, or mentally foggy after eating gluten, though their intestines aren’t harmed. Another group — those with wheat allergy — can face allergic reactions ranging from rashes to breathing difficulties.”

Gluten is only a problem if your body can’t handle it. (Freepik)

Who can eat gluten

For everyone else, 'gluten is not only safe but also beneficial'. Dr Jhaveri said, “Whole grains that contain gluten offer important nutrients like fibre, iron, and B vitamins. Unnecessarily cutting gluten can lead to nutritional gaps and dependence on heavily processed gluten-free foods.”

According to Dr Jhaveri, these are the benefits of going gluten-free (only if medically needed):

⦿ Relieves symptoms in sensitive individuals

⦿ Prevents long-term complications in celiac disease

Dr Jhaveri also listed the challenges of going gluten-free unnecessarily:

⦿ Can be low in nutrients

⦿ Often more costly and less accessible

Do’s and don’ts

By understanding individual needs and circumstances, you can make informed decisions about gluten in your diet. If you suspect gluten intolerance or have questions about gluten in your diet, consult a doctor or registered dietitian for personalised guidance. Dr Jhaveri listed some things to keep in mind:

⦿ Get tested before changing your diet

⦿ Read food labels carefully

⦿ Don’t follow diet fads blindly

⦿ Don’t self-diagnose — consult a doctor

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.