Krispy Kreme offers dozen doughnuts for 88 cents: Here's how to get yours

Krispy Kreme is turning 88 on July 18th, and on its birthday, the popular doughnut chain is offering a special deal for its customers. On Friday, July 18, when you buy any dozen doughnuts at the regular price, you can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for just 88 cents. Krispy Kreme is celebrating it's 88th birthday on July 18, with special deal for its customers.(AP)

If you’re ordering in-store or through the drive-thru, you can get two 88-cent dozens when you buy two dozens at full price. For online pickup or delivery, the deal is limited to one 88-cent dozen, as reported by USA Today.

How to get dozens doughnuts for 88 cents at Krispy Kreme?

To use the offer online, enter the promo code “BDAY.” The offer is only available at participating shops while supplies last.

Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme’s chief brand and product officer, said in a press release, "Eighty-eight has never felt and tasted so great. It’s a real joy every year to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s birthday with our fans and treating them to a special deal. We’re so grateful for their love and loyalty.”

Founder of Krispy Kreme, Vernon Rudolph

Vernon Rudolph, the founder of Krispy Kreme, started the company in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company says, began selling his donuts to grocery stores, but when passersby crossed his kitchen, they smelled the scent of the sweet treats drifting across the sidewalk. The release added, “So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.” Now the brand operates in 40+ countries.

New variety of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has launched a new line of doughnuts, the “Hungry for Heroes” Collection, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

The new variety of doughnuts includes Superman doughnut, Batman doughnut, and Wonder Woman doughnut.