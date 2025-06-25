McDonald's ends partnership with Krispy Kreme, will stop selling doughnuts on this date

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme have put an end to their partnership after “careful consideration,” NBC News reported. The decision also closes doors on the ambitious plan to sell treats from the doughnut chain at all McDonald's outlets in the United States. McDonald's and Krispy Kreme have ended their brief partnership. Here's all you need to know

Why did McDonald's and Krispy Kreme end partnership?

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme initially announced their plan last March. However, it was put into motion just a little over six months ago. In May, Krispy Kreme decided to put everything on hold, citing a need to boost sales.

With the partnership now over, McDonald's will stop selling the doughnuts from July 2. The two companies highlighted in their joint release that it did not take long enough for them to figure out that their strategy had failed.

Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s US’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a news release that the fast-food chain was “excited and pleased” to join hands with Krispy Kreme, adding that they delivered “great, high-quality product for us.”

While the partnership met McDonald’s expectations, Buetikofer stated that it needed to be a “profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well.” Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said they had partnered to deliver a “great consumer experience” at nearly 2,400 McDonald’s restaurants.

Ultimately, their efforts to bring “costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us,” Charlesworth added. According to NBC News, both food businesses have faced financial hurdles in recent times.

McDonald's, which operates approximately 13,500 stores in the United States, has had difficulty luring back customers despite making several value offerings. This is reportedly due to inflation taking a toll on low—and middle-income consumers. As of March 30, Krispy Kreme sweets were being sold at nearly 2,400 of McDonald's US stores.

