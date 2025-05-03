Menu Explore
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on May 7: Here's how to claim yours during the REAL ID deadline

ByBhavika Rathore
May 03, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Krispy Kreme offers free Original Glazed doughnuts on May 7 to alleviate DMV stress as REAL ID compliance deadline approaches.

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat to help ease the stress of those heading to the DMV on May 7, the deadline for REAL ID compliance. To make the day a little sweeter, the doughnut chain announced that it will give away one free Original Glazed doughnut to all guests, available all day in-shop or through the drive-thru at participating locations. It is their way of adding a bit of joy to what could be a long, stressful day for many.

To celebrate the REAL ID compliance deadline, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on May 7 to brighten DMV visits. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)
To celebrate the REAL ID compliance deadline, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on May 7 to brighten DMV visits. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

How to get the free doughnut at Krispy Kreme?

In a news release, the Chief Growth Officer of Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena, said, “The DMV can be stressful enough in normal times, but we know May 7 is going to be ‘next level’ stress for many Americans trying to get their REAL ID.” He added, “So, we’re going to keep this simple. Come by on May 7 and have a free Original Glazed doughnut on us, no REAL ID – or any ID – required,” as reported by USA Today.

It is also important to note that there is only one doughnut permitted per person.

Why was the REAL ID compliance introduced?

The REAL ID compliance was introduced 20 years ago as one of the strict measures after 9/11, following the 2005 REAL ID Act. The act stated that the Americans would require identification that met “minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards."

The implementation of REAL ID regulations has been a lengthy and complex process, taking nearly two decades to fully come to fruition due to numerous delays and challenges. However, with enforcement finally set to begin, the deadline looms large for those who still haven't obtained a compliant ID.

Starting on May 7, individuals without a REAL ID will face significant restrictions, including being barred from entering federal facilities and boarding domestic flights, making it crucial for many to secure the proper identification before the cutoff.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
