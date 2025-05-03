Is Jeff Bezos planning to sell up to $4.75 billion in Amazon stock? Here's what we know and a look at his net worth

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has revealed plans to dispose of nearly $4.75 billion worth of the company's stock over the course of the upcoming year. Jeff Bezos-led Amazon still owns more than 926 million shares of Amazon, or just less than 9% of the business's total stock.(AFP)

This action is a component of a planned trading strategy that was started in March 2025 and is expected to last until May 2026.

Bezos still owns more than 926 million shares of Amazon, or just less than 9% of the business's total stock.

A regulatory document states that a trading plan that would conclude on May 29, 2026, will be used to carry out the transaction, which will involve about 25 million stocks.

The sale, which will include some 25 million stocks, comes a year after when Bezos sold $13.4 billion worth of Amazon stocks.

The majority of the amount made from these transactions goes toward funding Blue Origin, his space company, which has yearly expenses of more than $2 billion.

SEC Rule 10b5-1, which permits company insiders to set up a trading plan to sell stocks at specific times, is used to carry out these strategic sells and allay worries about insider trading.

Jeff Bezos' wealth and Amazon's first-quarter profits

With an estimated net worth of $212 billion, Bezos currently ranks as the second richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is the richest person in the world, with $332 billion.

Amazon's stock saw fluctuation due to global economic variables including trade disputes and tariff measures.

However, the company's financial position remains strong in the first quarter of 2025. Its revenue jumped by 9 percent to $155.7 billion, and it made $17.1 billion in profit.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy breaks silence amid Trump's tariff fears

Amazon's stock dropped in after-hours trade despite the company's strong earnings announcement. Concerns about how President Donald Trump's trade tariffs might affect the business were the reason for the decline.

In an interview with investors, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recognized the unpredictability, stating that it was “hard to tell with tariffs how they're going to settle and when they're going to settle.”

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing a large selection of goods at affordable costs.