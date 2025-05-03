Menu Explore
Unlock your WFH productivity: Up to 80% off on our top picks at Amazon Sale for instant upgrades!

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
May 03, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE with up to 80% off on WFH setup must-haves including office chairs, office desks and more.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,989

GET THIS

Green Soul®| Yoga| Office Chair with 2:1 Smart Synchro Mechanism| 3D Adjustable Headrest| 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support| Strong Nylon Base| High Back Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office (Yoga_HB_Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,489

GET THIS

Green Soul Ghost Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Chair with Premium PU Leather Upholstery, 4D Armrest, Integrated Footrest, Sturdy Metal Base& 180° Back Recline (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

GET THIS

Green Soul Beast Racing Edition Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Premium Fabric & PU Leather, Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Strong Nylon Base (Full Black) Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

GET THIS

Green Soul | Zodiac Superb | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair | 2D Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism| Adjustable Lumbar Support | No Seat Slider (Full Black) 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,989

GET THIS

Green Soul Urbane Pro Premium Leatherette Office Chair,High Back Ergonomic Recline Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion, Footrest & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Pro Brown) Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

GET THIS

Green Soul Xtreme Multifunctional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair|Premium PU Leather Upholstery|4D Armrests|Adjustable Neck,Lumbar Pillow|180° Back Recline (Black & Slate Grey) Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Green Soul Vision Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 4D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

GET THIS

Green Soul Cosmos Pro Premium Office Chair | High Back | Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Sage Green) | DIY Installation| 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (Wotan Oak and White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,658

GET THIS

Green Soul Venue|Study & Office Table Computer Desk|Sturdy Built Quality|Engineered Wood| 3 Year Warranty|Writing Desk for Professionals | 1 Drawer, 1 Cabinet | Installation Provided (Rolex Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

GET THIS

TEKAVO Computer Table with Keyboard Tray for Home Office, Office Desk with Storage, Engineered Wood Finish Study Writing Computer Laptop Table Desk - DIY (Jungle Wood, Medium - 120 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹8,049

GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

GET THIS

White Mulberry L-Shape Corner Desk with Shelf|DIY Assembly| Monitor Raising Shelf | Engineered Wood & Sturdy Steel Leg|Perfect for Computer Table Office Home Gaming Study Desk|L(130+130)*45*77cm|Grey View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Green Soul Vermont Study Table | 3 Year Warranty | Writing, Computer Desk for Students, Professionals | Engineered Wood | Walnut Brown and White | Wide Surface Top, 4 Shelves| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

COUCH CULTURE Vision 3 Door Engineered Wood Office Table|Multi-Purpose Study Table|Computer Table for Students|Desk for Work from Home|1 Year Warranty - Leon Teak Finish View Details checkDetails

₹5,916

GET THIS

Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Large 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand up Desk Home Office Computer Desk Memory Preset with T-Shaped Metal Bracket, White View Details checkDetails

₹15,910

GET THIS

ARTIKEL Artidesk Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Table DIY|Sit Stand Gaming Desk|80Kg Wt Lift|Cup Holder Headphone Hook Cable Wire Management|Home & Office|110X60Cm Vintage Brown View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

The Sleep Company Alloy Steel Adjustable Desk | Sit-Stand Ergonomic Table | Electric Height Adjustable Desk For Laptop | Memory Preset Controller| 1200 X 600 Top | Black Color View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Height Adjustable Desk Electric | Dual Motor 3-Stage | Electric Sit Stand Desk | 125 Kg Wt. Capacity with Memory Presets (Frame with Walnut Brown 1500 * 750Mm Tabletop) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

GET THIS

ARTIKEL Valor Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk with Storage Drawers & Shelves| Sit-Stand Desk for Home Office |Ergonomic Workspace Table with Wheels|120x60cm|White & Beige View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

ARTIKEL Artidesk Pro Electric Height Adjustable Office Table DIY|100 Kg Wt.| Smart Panel USB & Type C & Anti-Collision Sensor| Sit Stand Computer Desk|120 X 60 Cm| Black, Engineered Wood View Details checkDetails

₹25,499

GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Steel Height Adjustable Desk Manual|Manual Sit Stand Desk With Hand Crank For Height Adjustment,Polished|Additional Crossbar For Stability|Height Adjustable Table 1400 * 600 Mm Table Top View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

GET THIS

ErgoYou Electric Height Adjustable Table Motorized Ergonomic Sit Stand Desk - 90 Kgs Max Weight Capacity - SM3 Series - 47 x 23.5 inches - Maple Laminated Table Top View Details checkDetails

₹20,010

GET THIS

Green Soul Surface Lite Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk, Ergonomic Spacious Sit Stand Solution, Digital Display (Black) | Free Installation Powered by Greensoul - Engineered Wood View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

GET THIS

Cubiker Engineered Wood Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder | Table Home Study Writing Table, Foldable and Portable/Ergonomic Edges (Black - 60[L] X 40[W] X 24[H] Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹449

GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Manual Height Adjustable Desk | Manual Standing Desk with Hand Crank | 80 kg Weight Capacity | White Frame with White Table Top | (1200 x 750 mm Top) Engineered Wood, Matte View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

GET THIS

Tarkan Portable Folding Laptop Desk for Bed, Lapdesk with Handle, Drawer, Cup & Mobile/Tablet Holder for Study, Eating, Work (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Mistri Office Table For Home/Writing Desk For Office/Folding Table For School/Folding Study Table/Work From Home Multipurpose Table (Black) Wood, 15 Cm, 10 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹379

GET THIS

Foldable Wooden Mini Laptop Table for Bed, Smart Study Table with Drawer Kids & Adults (US-COTTEDS .Wood.B2) View Details checkDetails

₹379

GET THIS

Study Table Bed Table Premium Laptop Table/Foldable and Portable Wooden/Writing Desk for Office/Home/School~~ (COTTED~Black) View Details checkDetails

₹399

GET THIS

Rellon Industries Study Table for Students Bed Table for Study Foldable Laptop Table Portable & Lightweight Mini Table Bed Reading Table,Laptop Stands, Laptop Desk (A1) View Details checkDetails

₹473

GET THIS

Amazon Basics Engineered Wood Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder, Tablet Groove and Mini Drawer (60L x 40W x 26H cm, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹569

GET THIS

SAIJI Bed Tray Table,Adjustable Laptop Stand With Storage Drawer,Portable Standing Table With Foldable Legs,Lap Tablet Desk For Sofa Couch Floor(Black,Large)(Pvc Leather)33 Centimeters,63 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹4,145

GET THIS

TABLE MAGIC City 90 Foldable Laptop Table Mat Finish Study Computer Desk, Dining Multipurpose Table Engineered Wood Epoxy Powder Coating Size 90 x 60 x 71 cm View Details checkDetails

₹2,420

GET THIS

Portronics My Buddy D Wood Multipurpose Movable & Adjustable Table for Computer & Laptop(Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹1,274

GET THIS

InnoFur Meleti Folding Study Desk (Large)|Foldable Office Table|Adjustable Laptop Cum Computer Table Big (Black, Regular) View Details checkDetails

₹4,220

GET THIS

Homeland Multi Purpose Laptop Table | Wooden Table with Adjustable Height, Wheels | Dark Brown (60 x 90 x 40 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

GET THIS

Height Adjustable Multipurpose Office Table for Home/Writing Desk for Office/Folding Table for School/Folding Study Table/Work from Home Table (Medel-A Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

ROSE® Multi-Purpose Laptop Table | Adjustable Height | Work from Home | Portable DIY Study Table (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,628

GET THIS

VISBY INDIA Height Adjustable Multipurpose Office Table for Home/Writing Desk for Office/Folding Table for School/Folding Study Table/Work from Home Table(60 X 60 X 40 Cm) (Wood Height Adjustable) View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Amazon Basics Height Adjustable Laptop Table | Adjustable Table Angle | Alloy Steel | Foldable | White | 73 cm - H, 53 cm - L, 40 cm - W View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

TABLE MAGIC Urban Raiser | 75-110cm Height Adjustable Laptop Table | Sit & Stand Desk for Home & Office | Mobile & iPad Holder | Compact & Sturdy Design | Easy Assembly. (Mahogany) View Details checkDetails

₹2,931

GET THIS
If your WFH setup still involves a dining chair and a cluttered coffee table, it's time for a much-needed upgrade. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, and it’s packed with Amazon deals on office setup essentials. Think ergonomic office chairs that support your back, sleek office desks with enough space to work without knocking over your coffee, and everything in between.

WFH goals are sorted with massive savings on office chairs and desks during the Amazon Sale 2025. It's time to upgrade smartly.

From compact solutions for tight corners to full-fledged WFH setups, the Amazon Sale (May 2025) has slashed prices by up to 80%. This is your sign to refresh your workspace without draining your wallet. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is bringing real comfort to your 9 to 5 at home.

Our top picks to help you set up your work-from-home space

Perfect office chair

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE and it’s time to sit smart. A perfect office chair is a must-have for any efficient WFH setup. It supports posture, reduces fatigue and helps you stay focused. With top Amazon deals during the Amazon Sale (May 2025), grab one of the best office chairs to bring comfort and clarity to your Amazon Summer Sale 2025 office setup.

Your work-from-home setup deserves a serious upgrade, and this is my number one pick in the office chairs category. The Green Soul Jupiter Superb nails comfort and performance with its breathable mesh back, 2D lumbar support and a recline mechanism that adapts to your workday. It’s built for long hours, productivity and posture.

Why is this my top recommendation for you?
Perfect for long WFH hours, this chair supports your back, improves focus and lets you adjust everything just the way you like.

More office chairs with Amazon Summer Sale deals for you

Clutter-free work desk with lots of storage space

An organised workspace means a clear head. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is bringing solid deals on office desks with smart storage built in. Tidy up your WFH setup and enjoy more room to think and work better. These office desks help you manage cables, files and gadgets easily. Check out the Amazon Sale 2025 for the best Amazon offers on desks that mean business.

A clutter-free desk is step one to a productive work-from-home setup, and this is my number one pick for the best office desks. With a clean design, ample workspace and smart shelf space, this table fits seamlessly into any home office. It looks good, feels sturdy and helps you stay organised without breaking focus.

Why is this my top recommendation for you?
Perfect for any office setup, this desk brings order, space and style into your WFH routine with zero distraction.

More work desks with Amazon Summer Sale deals for you

Standing desk; for all walkpad enthusiasts who want to get their steps in during meetings

WFH doesn’t mean you stay glued to your seat. A standing desk is ideal for those who love pairing meetings with movement. Perfect for walkpad users, this office setup idea keeps your body and brain active. During the Amazon Sale (May 2025), find massive discounts on standing desks that boost efficiency and energy. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for office desks built to move with you.

My top pick for standing desks, this one’s a real game changer for your WFH setup. You can switch from sitting to standing with just a button press, which keeps your energy up through long meetings and helps avoid the usual desk fatigue. Great surface space and memory presets make it even easier to stay focused and efficient.

Why is this my top recommendation for you?
Sit or stand, this desk lets you move through your workday without losing momentum. Ideal for walkpad users too.

More work desks with Amazon Summer Sale deals for you

Folding laptop table; for those who want to lounge and work on their bed

Some days, your WFH setup needs a bed and a folding laptop table. Perfect for casual work or quick meetings, this compact desk keeps your work going while you lounge comfortably. Ideal for small spaces, it’s also easy to store. Shop the Amazon Sale 2025 for brilliant Amazon offers on folding tables during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and get your flexible office setup in shape.

This compact table is my no.1 pick for WFH setups that double as lounge zones. Lightweight and foldable, it’s perfect when you’re working from bed or the sofa. Whether you're answering emails, attending Zoom calls or catching the match, it’s a comfy companion for laid-back productivity. Bonus: the cup holder keeps your chai safe.

Why is this my top recommendation for you?
Perfect for lounging while working. Easy to fold, carry and shift around your home office setup or sofa corner.

More folding laptop tables with Amazon Summer Sale deals for you

Folding high table for your sofa; catch the latest IPL match while you fill out those Excel sheets

Why choose between the match and your spreadsheet? This folding high table fits right in your WFH setup, letting you work from the sofa without the strain. Ideal for multitaskers who like a more relaxed office setup, it's a game-changer. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 LIVE, grab this deal during the Amazon Sale 2025 and Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and make work feel less like work.

This one's ideal if you're after a no-fuss setup for quick tasks, meals or occasional work hours. Whether you’re pulling together a mini WFH station in the bedroom or just want a steady surface near the recliner sofa, this table does the job. Fold it when done, lean it by the wall, and you're sorted.

Why do I recommend this for your home?
Good size, folds fast, and works great near recliners or even in your balcony lounge. Just what you need for quick work bursts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

More folding desks with Amazon Summer Sale deals for you

Work from home setup: FAQs

  • What’s the ideal furniture combo for a comfortable work-from-home setup?

    Start with a solid desk and pair it with executive chairs or the best office chairs that offer decent lumbar support. If you're into relaxing work zones, a recliner sofa with a foldable laptop table is the dream combo. During the Amazon Sale 2025, look out for deals on sofa sets, furniture, and office chairs to sort your space smartly.

  • Can I work from a recliner sofa or lounge sofa?

    Absolutely. Many people prefer recliner sofa sets or a comfy lounge sofa for casual work hours. Just make sure you’ve got a lap desk or foldable table that keeps your screen at eye level. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, so check out current Amazon offers for ergonomic add-ons.

  • Are foldable laptop tables any good for everyday use?

    Yes, for light tasks. Tables like the ones from Cubiker or TABLE MAGIC are compact, easy to shift around, and great for small spaces. Look for Amazon deals under the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to get the best options under budget.

  • What if I need to switch between sitting and standing while working?

    That’s where an electric height adjustable standing desk shines. Brands like Furmax have been getting love during the Amazon Sale (May 2025) for their ease of use and sleek style. Great for mixing comfort with movement, and even better when paired with executive chairs for office work.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

