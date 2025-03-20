Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grab beds, sofas, gaming chairs and more at up to 60% off at the Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 20, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Big discounts make home makeovers easy! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offer up to 60% off beds, sofas, gaming chairs, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood Queen Bed with Box Storage (Wenge finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage | Wooden King Size Cot Bed | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - K_03, Walnut (Assembly Included) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RJ ART Wooden Low Height Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Platform Double Bed | Space Saving Low Floor/Lying/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bed for Bedroom | Basic Headboard | Walnut Finish View Details checkDetails

₹13,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed Without Storage | Walnut View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Florina Solid Engineered Wood Low Height Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed | Low Floor/Rise/Level/Profile Cot Bedroom Furniture | Cyan, Self Assembly (DIY) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Double Bed, Queen Size, with Storage, Premium Engineered Wood, Columbian Walnut Finish, 1-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WoodenStreet™ Harper Wooden Double Bed, Queen Size Bed Without Storage and 1 Year Warranty, Premium Engineered Wood, Columbian Walnut Finish View Details checkDetails

₹9,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer and 1 Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Columbian Walnut) View Details checkDetails

₹20,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (45D x 60W x 150H CM) | 3 Year Warranty 2 (Giant Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹10,764

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 2 Door) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (with Mirror) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Book Shelf and Display Unit (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet | 3-Year Warranty | 4-Shelf Storage Cupboard with Doors | Multi Organizer for Home, Wardrobe, and Kitchen | Clothes Rack, Shelves, Almirah Weather Brown View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Premium Leatherette Chair with Adjustable Neck & Lumbar Pillow, 3D Adjustable Armrests & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Grey-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BAYBEE Drogo Ergo Plus Ergonomic Gaming Chair With Footrest,Breathable Fabric,Adjustable Seat&3D Armrest|Head&Massager Lumbar Support Pillow|Home&Office Chair With Full Recline Back(Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lethal Black Ergonomic Gaming Chair - with Premium Breathable Alcantara Fabric, Multi Adjustable Armrests, Neck & Lumbar Support| Chair Gaming seat & backrest Build with high Density Foam View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Xgen Pro Gaming Chair | Ergonomic Gaming Chair | 180 Recline° | Leg Rest | 4D Armrests | 2 Years Warranty | Black & Red View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Assassin Ergonomic Gaming Chair, Multifunctional Computer Home Office Chair with Luxe Hybrid Leatherette, 4D Armrest, 2D Lumbar Support, Sturdy Aluminium Base & 170° Back Recline (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam King Bed Mattress, Zero Partner Disturbance, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 10 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X10) View Details checkDetails

₹16,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 6-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (75x72x6) View Details checkDetails

₹9,775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Double Size Bed Mattress | 72x48x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (78 x 60 x 5) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed With Denver Leather Frame + Ortho 8 Mattress | Premium Smart Adjustable Bed | In-Built Massage Mode & Zero Gravity Sleep Mode | King Size, Steel, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹108,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Sense - 3 Zoned BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Single Bed Mattress with Smart Orthopedic Support, Cooling Tech, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 8 Inch Single Size Bed Mattress (72X36X8) View Details checkDetails

₹8,739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre L Shape Sofa Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Turkish Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹16,739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Maddox Tufted L Shape 5 Seater Chenille Sofa Sofa Set LHS (Blue) (3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 5 Seater Nolan Fabric Sofa Set| Fabric Sofa Set| (Beige) |Two Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa Set with Beige Cushions (3 Seater Sofa, Honey Finish) 3-Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹15,001

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Chandler Plain L Shape 5 Seater Sofa Set RHS (Grey) (3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Jett Plush Premium 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Dark Grey) | Sectional Sofa 5 Seater 3 Plus 2 | 5 Seater Fabric Sofa for Living Room Office | 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3 Seater Ocean Blue Suede Velvet Fabric Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (3 Seater, Blue)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A home refresh doesn’t have to cost a fortune! Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings the perfect chance to revamp your interiors with up to 60% off on beds, sofas, gaming chairs, and more. If you’re updating your living space with a cosy sofa, upgrading your work setup with a sleek chair, or adding comfort with a new bed, this sale has it all.

Save big on stylish beds, sofas, and gaming chairs! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offer up to 60% off—refresh your home today.
Save big on stylish beds, sofas, and gaming chairs! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offer up to 60% off—refresh your home today.

Big savings mean you can experiment with decor, mix and match styles, or finally get that statement piece you’ve been eyeing. A well-furnished space not only enhances comfort but also makes every corner of your home inviting. Don’t miss this limited-time sale from 20th to 24th March. Shop now and give your interiors a fresh, stylish upgrade!

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Up to 60% off on double beds at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Turn your bedroom into a stylish retreat without overspending! From sleek modern frames to classic wooden designs, find the perfect double bed at up to 60% off. A good bed transforms both comfort and aesthetics, making your space look elegant and inviting. Shop during Amazon Prime Shopping Days from 20th to 24th March for the best deals!

Top deals for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on wardrobes at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Give your home a clutter-free, stylish upgrade! Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings up to 60% off on wardrobes, so you can organise in style. From space-saving designs to statement pieces, find the perfect fit for your interiors. A sleek wardrobe isn’t just storage, it’s an essential decor element. Shop from 20th to 24th March and save big!

Top deals for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on gaming chairs at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Level up your setup without stretching your budget! Get up to 60% off on gaming chairs during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, running from 20th to 24th March. Ergonomic, stylish, and built for long hours, these chairs add comfort and a sleek touch to any room. A gaming chair isn’t just for gamers, it’s a decor upgrade too!

Top deals for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on mattresses at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Better sleep starts with the right mattress! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offer up to 60% off on premium mattresses from 20th to 24th March. Whether you love memory foam or a firm feel, find comfort that suits your style. A well-chosen mattress doesn’t just improve sleep, it enhances your bedroom’s aesthetics too. Grab yours now!

Top deals for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on sofas at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Make your living room effortlessly stylish and cosy! Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring up to 60% off on sofas from 20th to 24th March. From sleek sectionals to plush loveseats, find a sofa that matches your decor without breaking the bank. A statement sofa changes everything. Shop now and give your space a budget-friendly refresh!

Top deals for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days: Minimum 40% off on furniture and mattress

Thinking of a winter home makeover? Start with these furniture and mattress upgrades

Home office furniture buying guide: How to choose the right desk and office chair for your study

 

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Prime Shopping Days sale?

    Amazon Prime Shopping Days run from 20th to 24th March, offering huge discounts on furniture, home essentials, electronics, and more. It’s the perfect time to refresh your interiors on a budget!

  • What are the top deals on home furniture?

    You can get up to 60% off on double beds, wardrobes, gaming chairs, mattresses, and sofas. Whether you’re upgrading your bedroom, living space, or workspace, there’s a deal for you.

  • Who can shop during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days sale?

    This sale is exclusive to Prime members, so make sure you’re subscribed to unlock the best discounts on top home and lifestyle products.

  • How can I get the best deals?

    Stay ahead by adding your favourites to the cart before the sale starts, enabling notifications for price drops, and checking limited-time lightning deals during the sale period.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On