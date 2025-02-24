Menu Explore
Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days: Give your home a makeover with sofas, wardrobes, mattresses, and more at minimum 40% off

By Shweta Pandey
Feb 24, 2025 03:36 PM IST

Amazon’s Furniture upgrade days are here to give your home a total makeover with minimum 40% off on furniture and mattresses.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa
₹17,999

₹17,999

GET THIS

Home furniture Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room and Office 3 Three Seater Walnut Finish Natural Teak Finish (Alanis, Rosewood (Walnut Finish)) - 3 Seater
₹16,199

₹16,199

GET THIS

SARSWATI FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood 3+2+1 Sofa Sets Furniture for Home & Office (Brown Finish)
₹26,889

₹26,889

GET THIS

Casaliving Rolando RHS 4 Seater L Shape Sofa with 2 Puffy Set for Living Room | Colour - Green | Premium Fabric Sofa
₹15,499

₹15,499

GET THIS

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty
₹12,999

₹12,999

GET THIS

Westido Ikeaa Fabric 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (Black Grey, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty - 5 Seater View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Adorn India Chandler Decent 3+1+1 5 Seater Sofa Set (Beige) (3 Year Warranty)
₹25,999

₹25,999

GET THIS

Porash Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Hall Office Hotel Wooden 3+1+1 Seater Sofa Furniture (Honey Finish, 1 Year Warranty, Brown,Beige)
₹26,599

₹26,599

GET THIS

Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa Set with Beige Cushions (3 Seater Sofa, Honey Finish) 3-Person Sofa
₹15,001

₹15,001

GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Addison Engineered Wood Single Bed Diwan with Box Storage (Classic Walnut) | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Single (78 X 36) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut
₹8,468

₹8,468

GET THIS

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Crafter King Size Bed with Hydraulic Storage for Bedroom Home Wooden Double Bed Cot Palang for Living Room and Hotels (Honey Finish) | 1 Year Warranty
₹36,599

₹36,599

GET THIS

WOODLAB Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed With Hydraulic Storage For Bedroom Double Bed For Home Furniture (Walnut Finish), 2.06 Meters, 158.75 CM, 88.9 CM
₹31,599

₹31,599

GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Queen Cot Bed | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - Q_03, Honey Finish (Assembly Included)
₹27,999

₹27,999

GET THIS

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed Cot Bed Furniture Upholstered Double Bed for Bedroom Living Room Home - Grey Finish
₹16,999

₹16,999

GET THIS

Home Centre Helios Della Bunk Bed |Solid Wood Bunk Bed| (White) |1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

DHP Furniture Miles Low Metal Bunk Bed Frame for Kids, With Built-in Ladder, High Guardrail and Metal Slats, Floor Bed Bottom Bunk, No Boxspring Required, For Small Spaces, Twin-Over-Twin, Blue
₹11,210

₹11,210

GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Hybrid Wood and Metal Structure Grande King Size Bed, Lightweight and Portable (78 X 72, Grey) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Mayor King Size Bed with Box and Headboard Storage Wooden Palang Double Bed for Bedroom (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty
₹31,199

₹31,199

GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Mattress Single Bed, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)
₹4,873

₹4,873

GET THIS

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 6 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X6)
₹9,499

₹9,499

GET THIS

Springtek Single Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72X30X4
₹4,028

₹4,028

GET THIS

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty
₹17,999

₹17,999

GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (75x48x6)
₹10,448

₹10,448

GET THIS

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches)
₹15,999

₹15,999

GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Single Size (72 x 36 x 5) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress (72X30X4 Inches
₹3,298

₹3,298

GET THIS

LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | King Size Gadda | 72x72 Inch
₹6,857

₹6,857

GET THIS

Comforto 6 Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress (72x70x6 Inch, Pocket Spring) | Medium Firm Gadda | 5-Zone Motion Isolation Technology
₹12,699

₹12,699

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Umi Engineered Wood DIY Bedside Table for Bedroom with 1 Drawer Nightstand Table, End Table Side Table, Dressing Table, Space Saving Bedside Table (BST-06)
₹3,799

₹3,799

GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Twill 2 Door, Without Mirror, No Drawer & No Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Dark Brown)
₹8,400

₹8,400

GET THIS

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with 2 Drawer & Hanging Space (40D x 120W x 180H CM) | 3 Year Warranty 2 (Frosty White)
₹20,697

₹20,697

GET THIS

Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (with Mirror) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)
₹10,299

₹10,299

GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

AYSIS Plastic Cupboard for Clothes Collapsible Storage, Foldable Plastic Cupboard For Storage, Foldable Wardrobe for Kitchen, Cupboard for Bedroom Living Room & Office (4 Pack) White
₹6,966

₹6,966

GET THIS

Wooden Street Kayden 4 Door Wardrobe Furniture For Clothes,Cupboard Wooden Almirah For Bedroom,Multi Utility Wardrobe With Lock And Handles,1 Year Warranty,Engineered Wood,Frosty White Finish
₹14,799

₹14,799

GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)
₹7,699

₹7,699

GET THIS

Wakefit Kids Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe, Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah for Kids, Cupboard for Kids, Wardrobe for Kids, Glori 2 Shutter, Solid Wood Handles (Frosty White & Mellow Green)
₹12,000

₹12,000

GET THIS

Winntage Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set Wooden Dining Table with Chair for Living Room (Honey Finish) | 1 Year Warranty
₹17,499

₹17,499

GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish)
₹15,669

₹15,669

GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White)
₹25,999

₹25,999

GET THIS

Studio Kook Dolce 4 Seater Folding Dining Table (Junglewood, Matte Finish. Without Chairs), Engineered Wood, Brown
₹14,716

₹14,716

GET THIS

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table with 2 Cushion Chairs and 1 Bench for Living Room Home Office Dining Room Rectangular CNC Dinner Table - (Honey Finish) |
₹15,199

₹15,199

GET THIS

ANGEL FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Foldable Dining Table Compact Design (Plain Top, Honey Finish)
₹12,990

₹12,990

GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White)
₹25,999

₹25,999

GET THIS

Home Centre 6 Seater Montoya Solid Wood Dining Set with 4 Chairs and 1 Bench | Solid Wood Dining Table Sets For Dining Room|(Brown) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Studio Kook ABBA Engineered Wood 6 Seater Folding Dining Table (Junglewood, Matte Finish. Without Chairs)
₹19,924

₹19,924

GET THIS

MAMTA DECORATION Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs | Multipurpose Wooden Dining Set Furniture for Home, Dining Room, Living Room, Hotels, and Office (Brown Finish)
₹16,999

₹16,999

GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Fame MDF Study Desk(Walnut Finish,Brown) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

JIN OFFICE Electric Height Adjustable Desk | 100 Kg Weight Capacity,3 Year Warranty| Motorized Sit Stand Desk| 3 Memory Preset | White Frame with White Top 1200 X 750 mm/25MM Thickness
₹23,990

₹23,990

GET THIS

White Mulberry L-Shape Corner Desk |DIY Assembly| Monitor Raising Shelf & Headphone Holder| Engineered Wood & Sturdy Steel Leg|Perfect for Office Home Gaming Study Desk|L(130+130)*45 * 77cm|White View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-004/ White / 90 x 50 x 77 cm)
₹2,485

₹2,485

GET THIS

Green Soul Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
₹3,499

₹3,499

GET THIS

Riyan Luxiwood® Cosmo Computer Desk Home/Office Desk MDF Board with Flat Surface, Multi-Usage Laptop Desk & Home, Office, Desk Sturdy Gaming Table (Color-Brown, Size-15 X 6 X 75 CM)
₹9,250

₹9,250

GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table

₹3,659

GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Study Table with 2 Tier Bottom Storage - Office Desk -Computer Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing, Office Table for Home (Black Mahogany & White-L 100 x B 50 x H 75 cm) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

BucketList 12-Door Plastic Sheet Kids Wardrobe Storage Rack - Organizer for Clothes, Kids Furniture, Living Room, Bedroom, Small Accessories (12box Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

GET THIS

R for Rabbit Little Genius Woodland Baby Study Table & Chair Set for 3-7 Years Kids, Height Adjusment Plug & Play Installation Kids Desk Set Upto 50kgs Weight Capacity (Wooden White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,396

GET THIS

EKRON 7 Section Engineered Wood Storage Organizer Furniture for Commercial or Home Use – Safe Kids Friendly Cabinet Toy Shelf (MR-008 / Oak / 70x93x28) View Details checkDetails

₹4,090

GET THIS

Nilkamal Freedom Mini Medium (FMM) Compact Jungle Theme Plastic Kids Mini Storage Cabinet|3-Year Warranty|2 Doors Cupboard|Multipurpose Storage Suitable for Kids Room And Home|Pastel and Orange Colour View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

IMUsee Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White, Painted View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

GET THIS

Modern Kraftz Single Seater Solidwood Kids Study Table With Lift Up Top Storage (Natural) - 20X25.98X21.75 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹7,718

GET THIS

Lukzer 7 Section Storage Organizer, Engineered Wood, Oak Finish, for Home, Office, Classroom, Daycare (MR-008/70x23x93cm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,750

GET THIS

MOREYAJI Foldable Study Desk for Kids Play Table and 2 pcs Chair Set with Storage Rack Desk for Toddlers & Preschoolers, Multifunctional Desk Set for 2-10 Years Kids (2 Chair Study Table Set Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

GET THIS

DecorNation Wooden Pippa Kids Single Bed Cot with Ladder - Sturdy, Durable for Bedroom, Home Decor (White, Size: 63 x 32 x 27.5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

GET THIS

Wudniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed for Kids and Adults with Storage (Brown and Blue 176) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

DEVOKO Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, 4-Piece Conversation Set Waterproof with Washable Soft Cushion and Center Table, Wicker Rattan for Gardens and Balcony (Beige & White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

GET THIS

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture With 1 Square Table And 4 Chairs Set (Grey) - Rattan, 32 Inch, 19 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹11,949

GET THIS

Home furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set Foldable 2 Chair and Round Table for Balcony Garden Indoor Outdoor Terrace Furniture View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

GET THIS

Bhairav Store Rattan Single Seater Swing Chair Hammock Swing Chair With Stand & Cushion Hammock Hanging Jhula For Indoor, Outdoor,Balcony, Garden View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

GET THIS

ecofynd Swing Chair Hammock Cushion Set with Velvet Cloth, Cushion for Hanging Basket Outdoor Egg Swing Chair Garden Jhula, Seat Padded Pillow Cushion (HCU001-RED) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS
Amazon is celebrating Furniture Upgrade Days wherein, you can get a minimum 40% off on furniture and mattresses to give your home an entirely new look. So, just in case, you are looking to buy furniture or mattresses to revamp your home and give it a new look, we are here to help.

Amazon Furniture Upgrade Sale: Enjoy minimum 40% off on stylish beds, cosy sofas, elegant swings, comfortable mattresses, and more to revamp your home!
Amazon Furniture Upgrade Sale: Enjoy minimum 40% off on stylish beds, cosy sofas, elegant swings, comfortable mattresses, and more to revamp your home!

During the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days, you can get a minimum of 40% and up to 70% off on a wide range of mattresses and furniture items. These include sofa sets, wardrobes, beds, kid's furniture, patio and garden furniture, and a lot more. From the space savvy L-shaped sofas to the luxurious recliners, from the hydraulic beds to bunk beds for kids, Amazon has something for everyone. 

So, check out the deal below:

 

Up to 60% off on Sofa and seating:

 

Be it a get-together party, hosting dinner for friends or simply a cosy couple night, Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days are here to upgrade your living space with stylish and ultra-comfy sofas and seating. Find the perfect blend of comfort and elegance, from the luxurious recliners to chic sectional sofas, that too at up to 60% off. So, time to give your home a fresh new look. Hurry, limited-time deals await!

 

Up to 55% off on Beds:

Give your bedroom a cosy and comfy transformation into a haven of relaxation with Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days! Time to buy from a wide range of premium beds—modern, classic, or storage-friendly designs—at discounts of up to 55%. Either you’re upgrading your master bedroom or revamping a guest room, now’s the perfect time to invest in quality sleep with stylish and durable bed frames. Don't miss out!

 

Up to 70% off on Mattresses:

A comfortable mattress equals a comfy sleep and so, tune into the Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days! Enjoy up to 70% off on top-quality mattresses, from memory foam to orthopaedic and hybrid designs. From options with superior back support or a plush surface for dreamy nights, find the perfect fit for restful sleep. Upgrade now for the ultimate comfort at incredible prices!

Up to 60% off on Wardrobes:

Now, gone are the days of clutter, Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days are here so you can declutter in style. Get up to 60% off on spacious and stylish wardrobes to keep your space neat and organized. Looking for sliding doors, mirrored panels, or sleek contemporary designs, there’s a wardrobe to match all your needs. Don’t miss this chance to revamp your storage solutions!

 

Up to 65% off on Dining furniture:

Dine in style with Amazon Upgrade Days! Upgrade your dining experience with elegant tables, comfortable chairs, and spacious dining sets—now available at up to 65% off. Be it family dinners or casual brunches, find the perfect dining furniture to match your taste and make every meal special. Grab these deals before they’re gone!

Up to 70% off on Office furniture:


Amazon Furniture Upgrade Days are here to give your workspace a total makeover, that too for less. Get up to 70% off on office furniture like ergonomic chairs, spacious desks, and stylish office essentials. Be it a home office setup or revamping your workspace, discover furniture that boosts productivity and comfort. Grab these unbeatable deals now!

Up to 75% off on Kids furniture:

Make your little one’s space magical with Amazon Upgrade Days! Get up to 75% off on adorable and functional kids' furniture, from bunk beds to study tables and storage units. Designed for comfort, safety, and fun, these pieces will brighten up their room. Shop now and create a dreamy haven for your child!

Up to 65% off on Garden and Outdoor:

Turn your outdoor space into a serene retreat with Amazon Upgrade Days! Get up to 65% off on stylish patio sets, cosy swings, and durable garden furniture. Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ or unwinding in the fresh air, find everything you need to upgrade your outdoor oasis. Shop now before the deals disappear!

FAQs of furniture

  • What should I consider before buying furniture?

    Consider your space, budget, style, material preference, durability, and functionality. Also, check the furniture's dimensions to ensure it fits your room.

  • What materials are best for furniture?

    It depends on your needs: Wood (solid, engineered, or veneer) – Durable and classic. Metal – Modern and sturdy, often used for frames and industrial designs. Glass – Elegant but requires more maintenance. Upholstered furniture (fabric or leather) – Comfortable and stylish.

  • What is the average lifespan of furniture?

    Sofas: 7-15 years Dining tables: 15-20 years Beds & mattresses: 7-10 years (mattresses) Wooden furniture: 10-20+ years

  • How do I clean and maintain wooden furniture?

    Dust regularly, use wood polish occasionally, and avoid placing it in direct sunlight or humid areas to prevent warping.

  • How do I protect my fabric sofa?

    Use slipcovers, vacuum regularly, and clean spills immediately with mild detergent. Consider fabric protectors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
