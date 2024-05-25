Best console table: Top 7 versatile and stylish tables that are more than just a piece of furniture

Console tables are more than just pieces of furniture; they're versatile additions that can transform the look and feel of any room in your home. Whether you're looking to add a decorative accent to your entryway, create a functional storage solution in your living room, or enhance the ambiance of your hallway, a console table offers endless possibilities. Elevate your space with a console table today

One of the greatest strengths of console tables is their versatility. These slender pieces of furniture come in a wide range of styles, sizes, and materials, making them suitable for virtually any space. From sleek and modern designs to rustic farmhouse styles, there's a console table to suit every taste and aesthetic.

In the entryway, a console table serves as the perfect welcome to your home. It offers a convenient spot to drop your keys, mail, or purse as you come and go, helping to keep your entryway organised and clutter-free. Plus, with the addition of a decorative mirror or artwork above, a console table can make a stylish statement that sets the tone for the rest of your home.

Check out our top 7 recommendations on Amazon that blend in with all interiors and furniture pieces to enhance the look and feel of your home.

1.

Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table : Tucson Console Table (Wood,Metal)

The Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table, known as the Tucson Console Table, is a sleek and functional piece of furniture that integrates both wood and metal elements. One of the standout features of this console table is its no-assembly design. Upon receiving the table, users simply unfold the black metal legs and place the wooden tabletop on top. This easy setup eliminates the need for tools and complicated instructions, making it perfect for those who value convenience and quick assembly.

Specifications of Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 120W x 73.7H Centimeters

Colour: Grey

Brand: Convenience Concepts

Table design: Console Table

Style: Modern

Base Type: Leg

Frame Material: Metal

Age Range (Description): Adult

Item Weight: 9.98 kg

Included Components: Table

Shape: Rectangular

Top Material Type: Wood

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy no-tools assembly Limited weight capacity Multi-purpose: study, gaming, console Not suitable for large spaces Compact size perfect for small spaces Lightweight might affect stability Sturdy metal X-frame for stability Metal legs may scratch floors

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the table's quality, appearance, value, and ease of assembly. They often mention its sturdiness, attractive look, simple design, and excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

The Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish, modern, and easy-to-assemble piece of furniture that can fit into small spaces. Its no-tools assembly and sturdy metal X-frame provide a convenient and stable solution for various uses, including as a study or gaming table.

2.

WOHOMO Console Table, 12'' Narrow Entryway Table for Living Room, 31.5'' x 31.5'' Black Marble Industrial Sofa Table with 3-Tier Storage Shelves for Corridor, Hallway, Black Marble

The WOHOMO Console Table is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetic appeal of any living space. With its black marble finish and modern industrial design, this console table combines elegance with practicality. Constructed with a faux marble tabletop and a sturdy black metal frame, the table exudes a charming industrial retro style. Thus multifunctional console table can be used as an entrance table, sofa table, hallway table, bar counter in the kitchen, or even a TV stand. The table's three-tier shelves are more stable than mesh shelves, providing reliable support for items placed on them.

Specifications of WOHOMO Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 80D x 30W x 80H cm

Colour: Black Marble

Brand: WOHOMO

Table design: Console Table

Style: Modern

Base Type: Leg

Frame Material: Metal

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Age Range (Description): Adult

Model Name: LAMBDA

Shape: Rectangular console table

Top Material Type: Engineered Wood

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern, stylish design Limited to indoor use Sturdy and stable construction Faux marble might not appeal to everyone Multiple storage tiers Assembly required

What are buyers saying on Amazon

The buyers are impressed with the excellent quality and packaging. It has a nice finish and looks great. However, it feels a bit flimsy and may not support heavy loads.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product if you want to add a retro touch to your interiors. The WOHOMO Console Table stands out due to its stylish combination of a faux marble tabletop and black metal frame, offering a charming industrial retro style that enhances any home decor.

3.

Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Side Entrance Table for Home with 2 Drawers & Shelf Storage | Entryway/Foyer Table | Rosewood, Honey Finish

Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood with a rich honey brown finish, this console table exudes traditional charm and sophistication. This console table features a traditional design with a polished finish, making it an excellent choice for those who appreciate timeless furniture styles. It is equipped with two drawers and a shelf storage space, providing convenient storage solutions for everyday items such as keys, mail, or small accessories. The drawers and the base of the table are reinforced with solid MDF/plyboard, ensuring durability and stability.

Specifications of Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table:

Colour: Honey Brown Finish

Brand: Vivek Wood

Table design: Console Table

Style: Traditional

Finish Type: Polished

Base Type: Trestle

Frame Material: Sheesham Wood

Number of Drawers: 2

Shape: Rectangular

Top Material Type: Sheesham Wood

Product Dimensions (Inch): Length 41.3 X Width 13.7 X Height 29.5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality Sheesham wood Limited finish options Pre-assembled for convenience Traditional style may not suit modern decor Luxurious and elegant design May be heavier due to solid wood

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the table's quality, appearance, and fit. They mention its well-made construction, wonderful high gloss finish, and perfect fit for their space. They value its craftsmanship and affordability. However, some report issues with the drawer handles and wood quality.

Why choose this product?

This table is a luxurious addition to your interiors with its elegant design combining high-quality Sheesham wood with a polished honey brown finish. Its pre-assembled state adds convenience, while the two drawers and shelf provide ample storage, making it a versatile piece that can serve multiple functions in various rooms.

4.

Priti p- Engineered Wood 2 Tier Console Table | End Table Side Table Console Table for Living Room Hall Bedroom Office | Multipurpose Table for Home Decor (Color: White Plank with Golden Frame)

Measuring 199 cm in depth, 22 cm in width, and 73 cm in height, this console table offers ample surface area for displaying decorative items or serving purposes in living rooms, hallways, bedrooms, or offices. Its rectangular shape and two-tier design provide additional storage and display options, allowing you to organise items neatly while enhancing the aesthetics of your space. Its powder-coated finish adds to its durability while enhancing its visual appeal. The table's leg base provides sturdy support, ensuring stability for items placed on top.

Specifications of Priti p- Engineered Wood 2 Tier Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 199D x 22W x 73H cm

Colour: Gold/White

Brand: Priti

Table design: Console Table

Style: Modern

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Base Type: Leg

Frame Material: Engineered Wood

Age Range (Description): Adult

Model Name: Console Table

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight for easy moving May not suit all decor styles Anti-rust metal frame Limited information about load capacity Easy to clean and maintain Versatile use in various rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the console's ease of assembly, value, and appearance. They note its good looks, sturdiness, and value for money. However, opinions vary on its overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Buy this product if you don’t want to spend much time on maintenance. Its solid wood and MDF tabletop offer easy maintenance and durability, making it suitable for various rooms in the home. With its lightweight construction and elegant appearance, this console table is a versatile addition to any modern decor scheme.

5.

WoodMarwar Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Solid Wood Foyer Tables for Entryway with Drawer & Shelf Storage | Wooden Side Entrance Table for Home & Office | Roswood, Honey Finish

The console table features a sleek and transitional design, making it a versatile addition to various settings such as living rooms, entryways, or offices. Its rectangular shape and polished finish enhance its visual appeal, while the solid wood construction ensures long-lasting quality and sustainability. The Sheesham wood used in its crafting exudes warmth and character, making it a focal point in any room. Assembly of the WoodMarwar Console Table is hassle-free, as it comes pre-assembled, saving you time and effort. Additionally, the table is easy to clean and maintain, ensuring it stays looking great for years to come with minimal effort.

Specifications of WoodMarwar Sheesham Wood Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 0.77D x 2.19W x 2.19H Meters

Colour: A-Honey Finish

Brand: WoodMarwar

Table design: Console Table

Style: Transitional

Finish Type: Polished

Base Type: Legs

Frame Material: Sheesham Wood

Age Range (Description): Adult

Model Name: WM-CNSL-TBL-01

Shape: Rectangular

Top Material Type: Rose Wood

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy maintenance and cleaning Limited colour options Elegant and durable design Drawer and shelf storage for organization

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the quality and appearance of the table. They describe it as elegantly designed yet simple and note that it arrived in good condition.

Why choose this product

You must opt for this product if you are seeking storage and style together. Its compact yet functional design, complete with a drawer and lower shelf, provides ample storage space while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.

6.

REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Wooden Modern Side Entrance Table for Home & Office | Entryway Hallway Foyer Table | Solid Black Coated Iron Metal & Brown

The REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table offers a perfect balance of durability, style, and functionality. Whether used for decorative purposes or practical storage, it adds warmth and character to any room, making it a timeless addition to your home or office decor. Whether used as an entrance table, side table, or foyer table, it provides both functionality and style to any space. Its rectangular shape and sled base design further enhance its stability and aesthetic appeal, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas like hallways or entryways.

Specifications of REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 86.4W x 76.2H cm

Colour: A-Black & Brown

Brand: REDWOOD

Table design: End Table

Style: Traditional

Finish Type: Polished

Base Type: Sled

Frame Material: Rosewood

Age Range (Description): Adult

Model Name: RDW-CTX01

Shape: Rectangular

Top Material Type: Sheesham Wood

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy Sheesham wood construction May require regular maintenance Modern design with clean lines Traditional style may not suit all decor Easy assembly with basic DIY skills Versatile usage in various rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers are impressed by the finish, quality, and value of the table. They find it classy, solid, and worth the investment. They also appreciate its easy installation and excellent craftsmanship.

Why choose this product

Looking for functionality and style? This table is designed for easy assembly with basic DIY skills and serves as an entrance table, side table, or foyer table.

7.

Tekavo Console Table For Living Room | Entryway Table | 3 Tier | 120 Cm Long | Long Narrow Hallway Table/Diy - Engineered Wood, Brown

Backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects and damage during transit, the Tekavo Console Table offers a stylish and practical solution for organising and enhancing your living space. Furthermore, the console table is designed to be termite-resistant and water-resistant, ensuring long-lasting durability and easy maintenance. Regular cleaning with a soft, clean cloth is recommended to keep the table looking its best, while avoiding exposure to direct sunlight and moisture helps preserve its quality over time.

Specifications of Tekavo Console Table:

Product Dimensions: 30D x 120W x 90H cm

Colour: Brown

Brand: TEKAVO

Table design: Console Table

Style: Industrial

Seating Capacity: 1.00

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Base Type: Storage

Frame Material: CRC Powder Coated Metal

Age Range (Description): Adult

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Industrial style adds character Curve shape may not fit all spaces Spacious 3-tier storage shelves DIY assembly required Sturdy CRC powder-coated metal frame

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise the quality, ease of assembly, and appearance of the table. They highlight the excellent materials, sturdiness, and polished finish. Overall, they consider it a great-looking piece of furniture.

Why choose this product

If you are looking for something durable, then you must know that this product comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and additional benefits like termite and water resistance. Moreover, this console table is a practical and stylish addition to any living room or entryway.

Best value for money console table

WOHOMO Console Table

It offers a combination of modern design, sturdy construction, and multiple storage tiers at a competitive price point. Its versatile use in various rooms adds to its value, making it an attractive choice for those seeking style and functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall console table

Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table

The Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table is the best overall product. Its standout feature is the easy no-tools assembly, combined with its multi-purpose design and compact size perfect for small spaces. These attributes make it highly convenient and versatile for various uses, earning it the title of the best overall product in the category.

How to find the best console tables

To find the best console tables, consider factors such as material quality, dimensions to fit your space, and special features like storage options. Reading buyer reviews for insights into durability and assembly ease can also be helpful. Additionally, look for warranties and certifications for added assurance.

Where to place the console table?

Where to place the console table depends on your specific needs and the layout of your space. Common placements include against a wall in the entryway or hallway to create a welcoming focal point, behind a sofa to divide an open-concept living area while providing additional storage or display space, or in a dining room or kitchen for serving food or drinks during gatherings. In bedrooms, console tables can serve as vanity tables or dressing areas, while in home offices, they can function as stylish desks. Ultimately, the best placement is where the console table enhances both the functionality and aesthetics of the room, complementing existing furniture and decor.

What is the ideal console table size?

The ideal console table size varies depending on the intended use and the dimensions of the space. For entryways or hallways, consider a console table that is narrow enough to not obstruct traffic flow but long enough to provide ample surface area for keys, mail, or decorative items. In living rooms or behind sofas, choose a size that is proportionate to the furniture and allows for comfortable access without crowding the space. Height is also important; the table should be at a comfortable level for use. Additionally, consider the depth of the table to ensure it fits well within the available space without protruding too far into walkways or seating areas.

Which brand is best for console table?

The Convenience Concepts stands out as the best brand among all. Its easy no-tools assembly, compact size suitable for small spaces, and multi-purpose design make it highly convenient and versatile for various uses. Additionally, its modern style adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Top 3 features of the best console table

Console table Material Dimensions Special Features Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table Metal, Wood 22.9D x 120W x 73.7H cm Easy no-tools assembly, Multi-purpose: study, gaming, console WOHOMO Console Table Engineered Wood, Metal 80D x 30W x 80H cm Modern, stylish design, Sturdy and stable construction, Multiple storage tiers Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Console Table Sheesham Wood Length 41.3 X Width 13.7 X Height 29.5 inches High-quality Sheesham wood, Pre-assembled for convenience Luxurious and elegant design Priti p- Engineered Wood 2 Tier Console Table Engineered Wood, Metal 199D x 22W x 73H cm Lightweight for easy moving, Anti-rust metal frame, Easy to clean and maintain WoodMarwar Sheesham Wood Console Table Sheesham Wood, Rose Wood 0.77D x 2.19W x 2.19H Meters Easy maintenance and cleaning Drawer and shelf storage for organization, Elegant and durable design REDWOOD Sheesham Wood Console Table Sheesham Wood, Rosewood 30.5D x 86.4W x 76.2H cm Modern design with clean lines Easy assembly with basic DIY skills Tekavo Console Table Engineered Wood, Metal 30D x 120W x 90H cm Industrial style adds character, Spacious 3-tier storage shelves, Sturdy CRC powder-coated metal frame

FAQs on best console tables

What is a console table?

A console table is a narrow and long piece of furniture typically placed against a wall. It usually features a flat top and may have drawers, shelves, or cabinets for storage.

How is a console table different from other tables?

Console tables are narrower and longer than most tables, making them suitable for placement in narrow spaces like hallways or entryways. They're designed to be decorative and functional, often serving as display surfaces for decorative items or as storage areas.

What are common uses for console tables?

Console tables are versatile pieces of furniture used in various rooms. They're often placed in entryways to hold keys, mail, or decorative items. In living rooms, they can serve as sofa tables or display areas for lamps or photos. They're also used in dining rooms, bedrooms, or home offices for additional storage or surface space.

How do I choose the right console table for my space?

Consider the dimensions of your space and the intended use of the table. Look for a size that fits well in the available space without obstructing traffic flow. Choose a style and material that complements your existing decor.

Are console tables difficult to assemble?

It depends on the specific table. Some console tables come pre-assembled, while others require some assembly. Most come with clear instructions and necessary hardware for easy setup.

