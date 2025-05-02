Menu Explore
Elon Musk compares himself to Buddha and DOGE to Buddhism: ‘A way of life’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 02, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Elon Musk likened himself to Buddha, describing his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as akin to Buddhism during a recent interview. 

Elon Musk recently compared himself to Buddha and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to Buddhism. The richest man in the world made the surprising remark during a Q&A session with Axios at the White House's Roosevelt Room, where he discussed stepping back from the controversial budget-cutting scheme.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat while attending a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat while attending a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

Elon Musk compares himself to Buddha and DOGE to Buddhism: ‘A way of life’

In the interview published on May 1, Musk admitted that DOGE has not proved to be as successful as he had initially hoped for. Despite the agency's shortcomings, he thinks that it is similar to Buddhism. While the Tesla CEO has decided to step back from overseeing the slashing of federal spending, it does not mean the end of his initiative.

“DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism,” Musk told the outlet. “Buddha isn't alive anymore. You wouldn't ask the question: 'Who would lead Buddhism?'” he said, insisting that the scheme would live on even without his supervision. The department was initially due to shut down on July 4, 2026, but it could now be extended through the end of 2028.

When asked about DOGE being extended, Musk said, “I think so,” adding, “It's up to the president.” Elsewhere in the interview, the SpaceX founder divulged the scheme's shortcomings, saying that it has only been able to cut $160 billion so far in federal spending out of the $2 trillion goal he set last year.

“In the grand scheme of things, I think we've been effective. Not as effective as I like ... but we've made progress,” Musk admitted. “There's a long way to go. It's pretty difficult ... It's like: How much pain is the Cabinet and Congress willing to take? It can be done. But it requires dealing with a lot of complaints,” he added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
